Supervisor moves to name road for slain elementary school teacher

Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) has introduced a resolution to rename a Bealeton road adjacent to Grace Miller Elementary School in honor of Bengü Beachley, the teacher who was killed last month in what police called an “apparent murder-suicide.”
“After attending the [Jan. 26] vigil for her, I saw the number of lives she’d touched: neighbors, fellow educators and especially our students,” Butler said. “I want folks to remember the great things she did by teaching — and our community to remember that domestic violence is real and that abuse or bullying of any kind is not OK.”
According to Beachley’s mother, who was wounded in the Jan. 23 shooting, Bengü Beachley’s ex-husband opened fire when the two women returned to the teacher’s home that evening. In court filings for a protective order, which was ultimately denied, Bengü Beachley alleged that her then-husband had stalked and threatened her as the couple moved toward a divorce.
Butler is proposing to rename a portion of Independence Avenue, an L-shaped access road that serves both Grace Miller and Liberty High School. The resolution to be considered by supervisors at their monthly meeting Thursday would rename the portion of the “L” connected with Va. 28 to Bengü Beachley Avenue. The portion of the road accessed by U.S. 17 would retain the same name.
Beachley began working for the Fauquier County School Division as a part-time English-as-a-second-language teacher at Pierce Elementary School in Remington; she also worked as a substitute teacher and as a German exchange-student facilitator for the school division.
In 2018, she began teaching ESL full-time at Grace Miller. A native of Turkey, Beachley was also the assistant director of STARTALK, the school division’s immersive Arabic and Turkish language program.
