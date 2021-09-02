Superintendent of schools offers updates on student quarantines

In a video update today, Superintendent of Schools David Jeck addressed changes to the school division’s quarantine requirements. There are currently 443 students quarantining. The staff numbers have not been updated yet today, but as of Aug. 26, 11 staff members were in quarantine.
Jeck took time to bring attention to a change in the rules: He said, "If a student does not have symptoms, quarantine may end after ten days, or immediately upon receiving a negative result from a PCR test administered between day five and day seven of exposure. The school requires documentation of the negative PCR test in order for the student to return prior to the ten days.”
He also pointed out that a rapid COVID test is available for free at Walgreens, but cautioned, “… that's fine for determining whether or not you or your child is ill. But the rapid test won't help in terms of shortening the length of the quarantine.” Only the PCR test will shorten the quarantine.
He added, “If your child is quarantined and in need of a PCR test, and you need assistance paying for it, we can help.”
The school division has created a website for students who are under quarantine. Jeck said, “This is specifically for quarantine students and includes general information about quarantining, such as the length of quarantine, where to go for a PCR test, how to receive assistance paying for it if necessary, and also information about how students will be instructed throughout the quarantine period.”
Jeck emphasized that the school division had not anticipated such a large number of quarantined students, “but our school staff and Department of Instruction staff did an excellent job of revamping the instruction provided to quarantine students to make it a lot more meaningful.”
For those interested in obtaining a vaccine, the school division has requested pop-up vaccination clinics so that everyone eligible for a vaccine -- anyone older than 12 -- can get one. More information is forthcoming on those options.
Click here for a transcript of Jeck's remarks.
