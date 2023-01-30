Danica Roem

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William

 Courtesy of Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

wawright
wawright

Good government advocates should align solidly behind these bills.

Citizens of Warrenton know all too well how government hides behind non-disclosure agreements and obstructs legitimate FOIA inquiries to advance its agenda, free from meddlesome public inquiries.

Impediments to legitimate FOIA inquiries hamper an informed citizenry while reducing transparency and trust in government. Faith can only be restored by a commitment to open and accessible public information.

Only cockroaches prefer darkness.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.