After an accumulation of snow and ice Wednesday into Thursday morning, power outages were widespread throughout Virginia late Thursday morning, although the skies had mostly cleared.
In Fauquier County, more than 2,500 Dominion Energy customers remained without power as of 10:35 a.m. Thursday. An additional 1,870 customers of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative remained without power.
Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Sam Myers said Thursday morning that most of the calls his station had responded to over the past day were related to trees on power lines. "Most of them were outdoor electrical hazards due to the ice accumulation on trees."
The regional office of the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a 6 a.m. press release that all major highways had been cleared of snow but that secondary roads were still hazardous. "VDOT crews will continue working on Thursday to address those icy conditions and clean up any roads that were not completely plowed on Wednesday," the release said.
The temperature should top out at above freezing Thursday. Warrenton should experience a high of 36 degrees Fahrenheit; Marshall and Upperville, 35 degrees and Bealeton 38 degrees.
