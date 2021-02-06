The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for local areas that include Fauquier County. The warning is in effect from Sunday at 3 a.m. until noon.
Heavy snow is expected, with possible snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The advisory warns that travel could be very difficult.
Snow is expected to begin between 3 and 5 a.m., and may briefly mix with rain at first. The heaviest snow is expected between 6 and 10 a.m., when visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile and snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour, the advisory said.
A press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation's Culpeper district (of which Fauquier is a part) said that crews are closely monitoring the forecast and preparing for a fast-moving winter storm. VDOT urges motorists to pay attention to the forecast and to avoid traveling during the storm.
The release said that VDOT crews will report to work Saturday evening to complete preparations. Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. If snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways.
VDOT recommends that those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact the center online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
