Fauquier County Sheriff's Dep. Barker, an animal control officer, poses with "Nesta," a pit bull surrendered by a Sumerduck man in April. The dog recovered at the Fauquier SPCA and was later adopted.

Oscar Santos-Benitez

A Sumerduck man has avoided felony prosecution four months after he was arrested for allegedly leaving two dogs in his custody so malnourished that they nearly died. 

Oscar Santos Benitez, 43, pleaded “no contest” Wednesday, Sept. 14 to one misdemeanor count of cruelty to a companion animal. Prosecutors dropped two felony charges as part of a plea deal, under which Santos Benitez agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Fauquier SPCA and receive a 30-day suspended jail sentence for allegedly neglecting a third dog. 

A pit bull called "Tay" is seen after being surrendered to the Fauquier SPCA by a Sumerduck man in April.
A pit bull named "Nesta" is seen after being surrendered to the Fauquier SPCA by a Sumerduck man in April
"Tay" is seen with its new owner after recovering at the Fauquier SPCA.
"Nesta" is seen with its new owner after recovering at the Fauquier SPCA.

