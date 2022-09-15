A Sumerduck man has avoided felony prosecution four months after he was arrested for allegedly leaving two dogs in his custody so malnourished that they nearly died.
Oscar Santos Benitez, 43, pleaded “no contest” Wednesday, Sept. 14 to one misdemeanor count of cruelty to a companion animal. Prosecutors dropped two felony charges as part of a plea deal, under which Santos Benitez agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Fauquier SPCA and receive a 30-day suspended jail sentence for allegedly neglecting a third dog.
