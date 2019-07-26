Benjamin William Jenkins, 27, of Sumerduck was charged earlier this week with a felony “exploitation of a mentally handicapped person,” by Det. Brandon Lillard of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said Jenkins is accused of taking advantage of a Midland man by “taking, obtaining or converting 40 to 50 head of cattle valued at more than $500.” Hartman explained, “Five hundred dollars is the threshold for felony vs misdemeanor. The cattle were worth several thousand dollars.”
The warrant alleges Jenkins knowingly or should have known that the victim suffers from mental incapacity.
Jenkins turned himself in and was taken before a magistrate and released on an unsecured bond, Hartman said.
He explained that on April 9, deputies learned of a possible fraud involving a 79-year-old man from Midland. The man's wife reported she had only recently learned of the fraud involving her husband and the sale of cattle and farm equipment.
A criminal investigation revealed the man and his daughter had advertised cattle for sale. They arranged a meeting at their farm with a man named “Ben,” who expressed an interest in the cattle.
It was discovered that Ben would return to the farm and meet with the elderly victim alone, without the daughter, knowing the man suffered from dementia.
The relationship that developed led to the eventual sale of cattle and a trailer to Ben. It is alleged Ben negotiated without the daughter present, gave the victim “toy” money mixed in with actual U.S. currency and defrauded the victim out of his cattle by not paying what they had agreed to, Hartman said. “Ben” was eventually identified as Benjamin William Jenkins.
Hartman warned, “This case is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our elderly citizens and how our citizens with diminished mental capacity can be easily exploited. Had it not been for the quick actions of the victim’s family, this matter may never have been investigated, leaving this suspect free to exploit others again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.