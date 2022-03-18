Randall Cavender, 47, of Sumerduck, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, obstruction, DUI, eluding and throwing a projectile missile at an occupied vehicle on Friday, March 18, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis said that sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sumerduck Road in Sumerduck for a domestic call in the early morning hours of March 18. When deputies arrived, they learned that Cavender had left the residence in his vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 17 (Marsh Road).
Deputies activated their emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop, said Lewis, but Cavender’s vehicle had its hazard lights activated and did not stop for the deputies. They continued to pursue the vehicle on U.S. 29 north (James Madison Highway).
Lewis said that a deputy was able to disable the vehicle in the 8600 block of James Madison Highway in Warrenton by using “stop sticks,” a tire deflation device. The driver -- identified as Cavender -- excited his vehicle and threw a set of keys at the windshield of the deputy’s patrol vehicle and walked toward deputies “in an aggressive manner,” according to Lewis. As Cavender approached the deputies and failed to comply, deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident.
Cavender is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing, Lewis reported.
