A Sumerduck man faces two felony criminal charges and one misdemeanor charge after Fauquier animal control officers found two dogs allegedly so malnourished that their conditions “pose[d] a substantial risk of death” and another dog chained to a tree without access to water, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fauquier County General District Court.
Oscar Santos-Benitez, 43, was arrested May 4 and released from custody on a $2,500 bond. Santos-Benitez voluntarily surrendered the three dogs last month, according to court documents. Additionally, deputies also seized 45 allegedly malnourished chickens and three unsheared wool sheep while executing a search warrant at Santos-Benitez’ residence on May 4, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Santos-Benitez is charged only in relation to the dogs, all “pit bull terrier type[s],” according to documents filed in district court.
The May 4 search of Santos-Benitez’ residence and his subsequent arrest came after an animal control officer acted on a tip and found a stray dog, later identified as “Tay,” near Santos-Benitez’ residence on March 31. The dog had a body score of “between 1-2,” according to the criminal complaint. That score means that there are, at least, signs of “obvious waste,” according to the Purina Body Condition System. Deputies seized that dog and took it to the Fauquier SPCA, where its condition has significantly improved, according to a May 4 criminal complaint.
Santos-Benitez denied that the stray dog belonged to him, however, according to the criminal complaint. The stray dog had an identical cyst to a dog that Santos-Benitez had previously taken to a veterinarian, the complaint said, leading investigators to believe that the dog belonged to Santos-Benitez. Several days later, Santos-Benitez gave deputies permission to observe animals on his property.
When deputies went to Santos-Benitez’ residence, they found another dog named “Nesta” with a “body score of 1,” according to a May 4 search warrant affidavit. That condition is associated “no discernible body fat” and “obvious loss of muscle mass” with “ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance,” according to the Purina scoring system. Santos-Benitez voluntarily surrendered the Nesta to deputies and the dog’s condition greatly improved after receiving care at the SPCA, according to the criminal complaint.
A veterinarian who evaluated Tay and Nesta told investigators that “the body condition of both dogs did pose a substantial risk of death,” according to the criminal complaint. Further, medical tests confirmed that there was no medical condition that could explain their condition or “anything medically wrong causing them to be malnourished,” the complaint added.
A third dog, named “Micho,” was “chained to a tree without shelter and without water,” the complaint said, adding that the “heavy chain” used as a tether was less than the legally allowable length. That dog had a body score of 3, the complaint said, indicating “obvious waist and abdominal tuck,” according to the Purina system. Santos-Benitez claimed that he was “watching the dog for a friend” and voluntarily handed over the dog to deputies on April 17, according to the search warrant affidavit.
After an animal control officer followed up with Santos-Benitez and consulted with veterinarians, deputies returned to Santos-Benitez’ residence with a search warrant May 4 and charged him with felony animal cruelty related to his alleged treatment of Tay and Nesta; the misdemeanor charge stemmed from his alleged treatment of Micho. Santos-Benitez will next appear on court on the criminal charges on July 13.
During the investigation, Santos-Benitez also stated that he kept poultry on his property and that he “withholds food for 2-3 days before processing the poultry to get the rocks out of the digestive trac[t],” according to the May 4 search warrant affidavit. Investigators consulted a livestock veterinarian, who advised that “going beyond 12 hours [without food] is unnecessary and cruel,” according to the affidavit. On the scene May 4, the veterinarian advised that 45 chickens on the property were malnourished and deputies seized the birds along with three unsheared wool sheep. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 16 to determine permanent custody of the livestock animals, which are in the care of the SCPA until the hearing.
