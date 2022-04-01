Come As You Are, a nonprofit launched in 2016 to support those struggling with substance abuse, has dissolved. The organization’s founder, Moira Satre, said that “there have been some new developments in my life that will not allow me to continue to run the organization,” according to a press release.
The organization’s assets will be transferred to a special fund run by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, from which grants to substance abuse support organizations can be made in the future, the press release said. Donations will continue to be accepted through NPCF.
The organization has hosted a 5K race at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville each September, raising more than $183,000 over six years. That event will continue, organized instead by Verdun, according to the press release. Money raised from the event will be donated to organizations supporting those struggling with addiction or other mental health issues.
The organization has also donated more than $145,000 to support recovery from — and prevention of — substance abuse, according to the press release. Earlier this year, Come As You Are disbursed grants of $2,500 each to four local nonprofits supporting those struggling with addiction.
“I cannot express in words the thanks I have to all the volunteers, sponsors and donors who have supported us over the years,” Satre said in the press release. She asked community members to continue donating to the NPCF fund.
Satre founded Come As You Are after her son died of a drug overdose. “In struggling with her son’s drug addiction, she felt overwhelmed with seeking information on the internet and the stigma of addiction made it difficult to talk openly with friends and even family,” said the press release. “She sought to create a service to help those in our local area find help and resources.”
Through a website and other outreach, the organization has acted as a hub for information and resources for those struggling with addiction. Satre will continue to maintain the website, cayacoalition.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.