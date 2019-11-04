Warrenton’s newest boutique, located near the corner of Main Street and South Fifth, creates a unique shopping experience that blends fashion and style in a sophisticated setting. It is where customers will meet the stunningly creative owner, Brandi Norrell.
Studio Luxe, a women’s clothing boutique, celebrated its grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 20. “Aesthetically it is just like I envisioned and unlike anything else here in Warrenton,” said an enthusiastic Norrell.
The grand opening celebration was complete with tours of the new boutique, refreshments and lively conversation. There is a variety of clothing for sale, including dresses, sweaters, jackets, shawls, jeans, hats, scarves and gloves. “We have beautiful transitional pieces that you can dress up or down,” said Norrell. Styles run from classic pieces that mix and match to fun trendy one-of-a-kind items. Clothing sizes are extra-small to 3X. Special orders are welcome.
Kloey Waller, a longtime friend of Norrell’s from Woodbridge, attended the grand opening with her mother Joy Terrell and said, “The boutique is beautiful! Brandi told me about her idea, and I knew because of her talent, it would be amazing. I wish her much success.” Waller purchased an elegant black shawl perfect for fall weather. Another customer was also delighted to buy a draped wrap in a dark green hue with button closures for just $30.
Leading up to the event, Norrell and her best friend Joye Davis transformed the building into defined spaces of clothing and seating areas where women can have a relaxed shopping experience. The floorplan is divided into sections to display the extensive apparel. There are welcoming spaces throughout for customers to sit “and for women to chit chat as they inspire one another, creating positive energy,” added Davis.
The boutique space is inviting. One ceiling is decorated with ivy; Norrell wanted to bring the beauty of the outdoors inside. The ambiance is calming with new trendy open sphere Edison lighting and soft music playing in the background. There are chairs and tables throughout to relax and pause a moment. A visit to Studio Luxe is an experience in relaxed shopping - exchanging the stress of life for time to focus on beauty and the sophisticated fashion.
Both Norrell and Davis are also lifestyle coaches and sought-after motivational speakers. Norrell is nationally renowned for her inspirational presentations and theme of “start today because yesterday you said tomorrow.” She is the founder and chief executive officer of “Cheers to Today” which is in its fifth year of success as an online company of promotional products that inspire positivity. She also leads strategic planning and coaching sessions especially for startup businesses with the tagline “Cheers for Solutions.”
Davis will work with Norrell to create special events at the upscale boutique Studio Luxe including ladies’ nights, open forums, book signings and private parties. Personal one-on-one shopping will be available by appointment. “Fashion begins on the inside and what we wear on the outside is an expression of feelings, including confidence,” said Davis.
“I want customers to feel at home here. You know, like the theme song in the television show Cheers that goes, ‘Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name and they're always glad you came,’” smiled Norrell adding, “Studio Luxe is that kind of place.”
The boutique combines all the right elements of personalized shopping with a place to relax, converse and stay awhile. Its lineup of affordable upscale clothing in a warm and welcoming setting is unlike any online experience. Look for the website soon at www.studioluxeboutique.com
Studio Luxe is located at 9 South Fifth Street and is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a “cashless” boutique as all payments are processed via credit card or debit card. For more information about Studio Luxe, call 571-313-9788.
Debra Smyers appreciates local businesses in Fauquier County. She works in the field of arts management and teaches at George Mason University. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
