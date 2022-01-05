Students will not return to school until Friday, Jan. 7

Due to current road conditions and power outages in southern Fauquier County, today, Jan. 5, is a work-from-home day for instructional staff.
Essential staff reported at 9 a.m., and buildings and offices will open at noon. Thursday, Jan. 6, will be a teacher workday for staff.
Instead of starting school on Thursday, as previously planned, students will return to classrooms on Friday, Jan. 7.
There had been a power outage at Mary Walter Elementary School, but it was resolved Wednesday morning.
