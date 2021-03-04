You have permission to edit this article.
Students reveal their hearts through art and music

  Updated
  • 0
Pappas

Aliana, 8th grade, Warrenton Middle School, Art teacher: Mrs. Pappas

Vincent van Gogh said, “I am seeking. I am striving. I am in it with all my heart.”

That is how Fauquier County students have participated in art and music performances during this past year during the pandemic. Students completed  their work in-person or through remote learning from home.

Ethan Burke

Ethan, Art 1, 9th grade, Kettle Run High School, Art teacher: Mrs. Burke

And now an exciting presentation by students is available for everyone to see on YouTube. Student art work, accompanied by student choruses and music performances, is just a click away. Viewers can enjoy the efforts of the county's youth from their home computers.

Every school is represented visually through 10 examples.

Several music teachers collaborated to add soundtrack of their students singing and playing instruments over the slide show. This includes students from pre-K to 12th grade, with approximately 500 student artists and musicians from the  public school system.

Abigail Pearson

Abigail, 5th grade, Pearson Elementary School, Art teacher: Ms. Clark

Jessica Beach, art teacher at Brumfield Elementary School, said, “This show proves that despite your setbacks, art will always find a way. Students and teachers have been working hard to make this year the best it can be, and through all those stresses the arts have been there supporting our social and emotional well-being.”

Vincent van Gogh would like that.

Copy of Copy of Colorful Strokes Art Postcard

