Students reveal their hearts through art and music

Vincent van Gogh said, “I am seeking. I am striving. I am in it with all my heart.”
That is how Fauquier County students have participated in art and music performances during this past year during the pandemic. Students completed their work in-person or through remote learning from home.
And now an exciting presentation by students is available for everyone to see on YouTube. Student art work, accompanied by student choruses and music performances, is just a click away. Viewers can enjoy the efforts of the county's youth from their home computers.
Every school is represented visually through 10 examples.
Several music teachers collaborated to add soundtrack of their students singing and playing instruments over the slide show. This includes students from pre-K to 12th grade, with approximately 500 student artists and musicians from the public school system.
Jessica Beach, art teacher at Brumfield Elementary School, said, “This show proves that despite your setbacks, art will always find a way. Students and teachers have been working hard to make this year the best it can be, and through all those stresses the arts have been there supporting our social and emotional well-being.”
Vincent van Gogh would like that.
