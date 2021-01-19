Fauquier County’s 20 public schools welcomed students back to school buildings this week after two weeks of all-remote learning following the holiday break. Although smiles were mostly hidden behind masks Tuesday, teachers and students seemed excited to be taking another tentative step toward normalcy.
By the end of this week, 6,891 Fauquier County students will have returned to their classrooms part time. Half of those whose families chose the hybrid model will attend school Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday. They’ll also have three days of asynchronistic learning from home.
The 3,476 students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall.
School division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that limited internet cafes, for students whose home internet service is below par, will begin Jan. 25.
Schools closed to students mid-December because of a workforce shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic; as of Jan. 14, there were 32 staff members quarantining and nine active staff cases. Two bus routes are still without drivers, but Helkowski said she expects those routes to be filled soon.
She also said that the mitigation strategies in place to guard against coronavirus transmission are the same that were in effect in November and December; no new protocols have been put in place.
School nurses – part of Phase 1a -- and some teachers – Phase 1b eligible – have received the COVID-19 vaccine, but appointments are limited, said Helkowski, but she expects more appointments to become available soon.
School Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) commented Monday on the governor’s new directive about opening schools. She said, “I am very encouraged by the change from ‘schools should be closed’ to ‘schools need to be open.’”
In a press conference on Jan. 14, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) addressed the need for schools to reopen for in-person instruction. He stressed that mitigation strategies are working and that transmission is not generally happening at high rates in school settings, even though the virus is still spreading quickly in the general community.
Northam said that although vaccinations of teachers is an important step, vaccination should not be a requirement to open classrooms to students. "Children are hurting right now; families are hurting; we hear it every day,” he said. “Test results are going down. …. We all need to collectively get our children back into school and that’s where they need to be for a lot of different reasons.”
Grove said, “Personally, I have received very few emails/calls regarding the return to classrooms tomorrow. I am hopeful that our mitigation strategies will continue to work and that this is the first step toward getting our students back into the classroom full time.”
School board member Susan Pauling (Center District) said Tuesday morning that she has received numerous emails, both in support and against the decision to move forward with the hybrid plan.
She said, “Fauquier County Public Schools has proven that with the mitigation strategies in place, students can safely return to the buildings. I remain optimistic that this is the right move for our community.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.