Fauquier County Public Schools is taking applications for its STARTALK Environmental Explorers, a program funded by the National Security Agency to provide innovative programs with "strong language learning outcomes," according to a school division news release.
The goal of STARTALK is for rising fifth through ninth graders to acquire Arabic language skills while exploring the environment.
The grant also provides transportation to and from the program for Fauquier County residents and daily lunches for all participants. Students in public schools (from any district), private schools and those who are homeschooled are welcome to attend, the release said.
STARTALK pre-camp activities will start in April, with the traditional camp in July. STARTALK recognizes, supports, and promotes the need for studying critical languages.
"I am a college student now, in an accelerated program and the honors college at USF, and I wholeheartedly believe that learning Turkish and being part of the STARTALK program helped me get to where I am today," one former participant said in a school division news release.
Another STARTALK student added: "I really liked that all of the teachers were native speakers. They explained things well and taught perfect pronunciation."
Beginning in April, STARTALK Environmental Explorers will engage students in interactive language learning activities centered around the key concepts: "How does food grow?" and "Where do animals live?"
Participants will create art, build soil samples, go on nature walks, harvest crops, visit a local restaurant, make food, kayak, and participate in a zoo scavenger hunt – all while learning Arabic.
For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/FCPS1_STARTALK or type bit.ly/FCPS1_STARTALK in your browser.
