The message couldn’t be simpler or more direct: Dude. Be nice.
Being a teenager isn’t easy; being a teenager during a pandemic is exponentially harder. A couple of hundred students at Fauquier High School are pouring their considerable energy into easing the angst.
A scroll through Fauquier High’s “Dude. Be nice” Twitter and Instagram feeds (@FHSDudebenice) reveals some of the activities the student group has organized – a bus driver appreciation day; an afternoon of passing out flowers to random folks on Main Street; a day where the school was plastered with positive post-it notes; and a “Dude. Be nice” to yourself day, when the focus was on wearing comfy clothes to school and students connecting to their inner chill.
What social media can’t capture, though, is the breadth of students involved in the initiative or the work that goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen.
French teacher Nicole Goepper is quite literally the megaphone for “Dude. Be nice.” She and journalism teacher Phillip Nobblitt help channel the students’ enthusiasm and ideas into workable projects.
Goepper said that “Dude. Be nice“ is a nationwide initiative that was introduced at a student government conference seven years ago. Fauquier’s student government association brought the idea back with them, but it didn’t take off at the time.
“One day between classes [in early October], I saw a student with a “Dude. Be nice” T-shirt and thought that was cool. I figured it was a sibling of one of the former SCA kids,” said Goepper.
That same day, Nobblitt emailed her: “What would it take to bring ‘Dude. Be nice’ back?”
From the very start, Goepper wanted to make sure that any “Dude. Be nice” initiative would include students from all backgrounds and interests. She went to every club in the school and introduced the idea. Buy-in was immediate and overwhelming, said Goepper. She gathered Nobblitt and the most enthusiastic students for a meeting with Principal Craig Kelican, who green-lighted the group.
Goepper estimates that there are close to 200 students involved in some way with “Dude. Be nice.” “We have 177 kids in our Google Classroom group. At our Thursday morning meetings, we can have 60 to 120 students.” She added, “Not everyone can make the meetings. Some hear about our events and just show up.” She said that whatever level of participation students feel comfortable with, it’s all good with her.
Goepper said she is smart enough to know that her students’ ideas are better than any she could come up with. “It’s really a student-led group,” she said. And when students see their plans come to fruition, they can say, “That was my idea,” Goepper said.
Often during Thursday morning meetings, the larger group breaks down into committees – fundraising, recognition, social media, or intentional acts of kindness, for instance.
Goepper said the students choose which committees they want to be on. “We didn’t want to have elections or officers. We picked the committees and waited for natural leaders to emerge.” And they did.
Junior Hayley Ponn has been a standout member of the intentional acts of kindness committee and headed up a “wonderful Wednesday of positivity” on Oct. 10.
Raelynn (Rae) Fiebig, is a freshman, Goepper said, “When we post anything in Google Classroom, she is the first to volunteer.”
Fiebig said, “What made me want to join the initiative was the fact that I have struggled with bullies since I was in first grade. I knew it was time for a change, but I did not know how to activate the change. When I saw the flyer for “Dude. Be nice,” I knew it was the perfect opportunity ... I have participated in a few events, including the breakfast for bus drivers, and the cleaning of the main building. My favorite by far was the breakfast for bus drivers because I loved seeing the smiles on their faces.
“The most positive thing about the group is the energy … the impact on the student body has been so positive. Especially during the spirit week, and during the wonderful Wednesday of positivity. Those days when people would find sticky notes and clothes pins with compliments, they would light up and I would see them wear smiles for the next few minutes.”
Vanessa Gutierrez is on the social events committee. She said, “I do feel like the group benefits from the variety of talents everyone has. We get lots of perspectives due to the diverse personalities. Everyone’s ideas are different and unique,” she said.
Taylor Parker agreed. “The kids in “Dude. Be nice” have many different skills such as leadership or socialization or creativity in general, which helps when everyone is trying to come together to create something for us do to.”
Juddy Jolicoeur, a sophomore, has been involved with “Dude. Be nice” from the start. She created the group’s Instagram, which attracted the attention of the national Dude. Be nice group. Goepper said, “She was so excited when she got a message from them. They are celebrities to us.”
Working together
Partnerships – within the school and in the community -- are key to the “Dude. Be nice” group’s success. For the bus driver appreciation event, Appleton-Campbell paid for the flowers and balloons; Chick-fil-A donated breakfast sandwiches for the bus drivers and the school’s culinary class donated cookies.
Oak View National Bank donated $1,000 that paid for the flowers for the Main Street project and also the flowers for a teacher appreciation event.
The school’s horticulture classes created the flower arrangements. Goepper said that horticulture teacher Steve Potucek believes it’s great for his students to have an outlet for their work.
Junior Emily Sutphin said that the bus driver appreciation day was her favorite “Dude. Be nice” activity so far. “Each and every bus driver was beyond thrilled and was extremely happy. It made me feel really good and I felt like we really accomplished something good that day because I know the bus drivers really work hard to get us safely to and from school each and every day,” she said.
Another partnership – between the “Dude. Be nice” team and the school’s English as a Second Language students – had a noticeable effect on the school’s main building. ESL teacher Leys Rodriguez contacted Goepper about a project her students had suggested. Goepper said that because of an acute shortage of school custodians, the staff was overloaded and was not always able to get to the deep cleaning that the school needed.
As a result of the collaboration between the ESL students and the “Dude. Be nice” students, about 30 people showed up Saturday, Nov. 20, to sweep, mop and clean the surfaces of the hallways and classrooms in the main building of FHS. Head custodian Nelson Rodriguez broke students into teams and they went to work.
Goepper said, “We got down on our hands and knees, cleaning corners. We wiped down the tile walls … cleaned stairwells, hallways, the admin office. I guarantee, every kid broke a sweat.”
Goepper emphasized that the effort was not a criticism of the custodial work being done, rather it “was a day to show appreciation for our custodians. ... It was a chance to do something that really matters.” She added that in many of the ESL students’ home countries, it is the students’ responsibility to clean the school, so it was a natural extension of their cultures.
Freshman Izzy Breakiron said about the experience, “I attended the school clean up. … It made me realize how much the custodians work and the time they put in to making sure the classrooms are clean and safe.”
After the Thanksgiving holiday, the “Dude. Be nice” students wanted to ramp up the energy again; they organized a “Dude. Be nice” spirit week – five days of nice.
Monday, Nov. 29 was Metallic Day – a day to “let your light shine.”
Tuesday was “Dude. Be Nice” to Yourself Day. Goepper felt this was a great idea because “You can’t be nice to other people if you are not taking care of yourself.”
Wednesday was Dude. You’re Awesome Day, otherwise known as Compliment Day. Goepper purchased three megaphones and passed them to students, who used them to compliment their fellow students – loudly – between classes. “That pink sweater looks great on you. Love those shoes.”
Thursday was Teacher Appreciation Day, when students wrote thank you cards to their teachers and delivered them along with flowers in bud vases.
And Friday, Dec. 3 was a day filled with color. Students were encouraged to wear tie-dye clothing and after school, they gathered in the courtyard to throw colored powder in the air while they danced to a French song, “Magic in the Air.” When the buoyant song reached the chorus, “Feel the magic in the air,” students tossed colored powder in the air. A spontaneous dance party quickly broke out as other students filtered through the courtyard at the end of the school day.
Sutphin said, “I have definitely seen a change. We have an outstanding amount of people within the “Dude. Be nice” program who are so helpful and they all want to spread positivity. Even the students who aren't apart of the group still show a great amount of positivity. During our spirit week, I saw so many people dressing up and supporting.”
Recent reports of vandalism
It has been a challenging fall for high school students as the pandemic continues and Tik Tok challenges have sparked vandalism in some schools. A Nov. 29 editorial from the editorial staff at the Falconer, Fauquier High’s student newspaper, read, “The recent acts of vandalism, fighting and disrespect do not represent the values of a Fauquier Falcon. ...
“Our school system is facing a lack of leadership and example from the upperclassmen and a lack of respect and good behavior from the underclassmen. ...
“Right now, social media trends are influential on teenage behaviors … For example, ‘Devious Licks,’ [is] a trend perpetuated through social media all around the U.S. High schoolers are all old enough to understand the dumbness behind these acts and the consequences of actions like these. Students took the acts too far and shut down bathrooms for long periods of time. We still see the aftermath in some hallways, however, students still haven’t learned their lesson.”
But in the same editorial, the newspaper staff spoke highly of “Dude. Be nice:“ “‘Dude. Be nice’ was implemented to start a movement of positive and respectful culture amongst teachers and students. We hope to see a change in the school atmosphere with this new initiative offered to all students and encourage participation. The goal of the group is to combat disrespectful behavior and promote strong role models through group activities focused on improving the school community; this is just what we need.”
Goepper agreed, and said that “Dude. Be nice” is important right now. “We needed an initiative to turn things around, to recognize people instead of tearing people down.”
And it’s especially relevant to high school students. “Last year’s freshmen didn’t have the chance to make a transition to high school. They missed in-person learning last year and were just plopped in the middle of high school. They came in afraid of not fitting in, afraid to stand out to put themselves out there.” “Dude. Be nice,” she said, gives them a chance to promote the positive.
Breakiron said, “It has sparked conversations about how everyone treats one another and how even the little things can mean so much.”
Goepper admitted that there has been a “crazy amount” of participation and hopes she can help the students sustain it.
Junior Nora Waide said, “I think if the impact of ‘Dude. Be nice’ is big enough, we may be able to make some of our events into school traditions, like thanking custodial workers and bus drivers, shouting out outstanding students, positive spirit week and more. Since this is the first year that we've had the program, I think we're still figuring out how to make it stick, but hopefully we can make it a long-term Fauquier High School tradition.”
Goepper said she has gotten swept up in the kids’ enthusiasm – sometimes a little too much. She is chair of the foreign language department and missed a meeting while helping to coordinate teacher appreciation day. When she caught up with her principal to apologize for missing the meeting, she said Kelican just looked at her and said with a smile, “Dude…”
