The College Board recognized 135 Fauquier County Public Schools students for their performance on the Advanced Placement Exams taken during the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-six FCPS students were named AP Scholars with Distinction. These students earned an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.
AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, according to the AP website. Many U.S. colleges grant students credit for their scores or allow students to skip equivalent courses for scores of 3 or higher.
Fifteen FCPS students were named AP Scholars with Honor because they received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams they took and scores of three or higher on four or more of those exams, according to a news release from Fauquier County Public Schools.
Eighty-seven FCPS students were designated AP Scholars by receiving scores of three or higher on three or more AP exams. These three scholar groups included students from all three FCPS high schools.
First introduced nationally in 2016 and at Fauquier schools in 2018, AP Capstone has become one of the AP’s fastest-growing programs. AP Capstone diplomas were granted to seven FCPS seniors who earned scores of three or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams. Those students are Ethan W. Homenik and Meredith E. Wayland from Fauquier High School; Zarah A. Ford, Ty C. Graham, Hazen E. Griffin, Rachel K. Kersey, and Bella D. Sigler from Kettle Run High School.
In addition, six AP Seminar and Research certificates were awarded to seniors who earned scores of three or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.
“Our students continue to impress us with their willingness to challenge themselves through Advanced Placement courses, FCPS Advanced Studies and Fine Arts Supervisor Ladona Gorham said. “Achieving these honors is not easy, but our students and staff do a great job preparing for these exams. Their hard work pays off.”
