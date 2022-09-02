FCPS logo

The College Board recognized 135 Fauquier County Public Schools students for their performance on the Advanced Placement Exams taken during the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-six FCPS students were named AP Scholars with Distinction. These students earned an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.

AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, according to the AP website. Many U.S. colleges grant students credit for their scores or allow students to skip equivalent courses for scores of 3 or higher.

