Students, bus driver injured when school bus is hit by concrete truck in Bealeton

Four students and a school bus driver were taken to Fauquier Hospital for medical treatment after a concrete truck rear-ended a school bus this morning. The crash happened on the 6100 block of Catlett Road (Route 28) in Bealeton, less than a mile from Grace Miller Elementary School, at about 8:37 a.m., according to Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis.
The driver of the concrete truck, Eric Fredrick Allen of Manassas, was charged with reckless driving and expired state inspection at the scene, Lewis said.
Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, along with sheriff’s deputies, rendered aid to the students on the bus and the driver.
Tara Helkowski, spokesperson for the Fauquier County Public Schools, stated the parents of the students have been notified. “Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our students, whether in our schools or on one of our school buses.”
During the crash investigation, the Virginia State Police Commercial Motor Carrier unit assisted with a roadside inspection of the concrete truck.
Lewis cautioned, “Please remember, school is back in session. Pay attention to all traffic laws, speed zones, school zones and let’s educate each other to make sure these types of crashes are avoided on the roadways.”
