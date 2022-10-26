Fauquier County Public Schools’ pass rates on 2021-22 Standards of Learning tests show students continue to struggle to make up learning losses they suffered during the COVID pandemic. Math and science remain the biggest challenges, with pass rates still around 20% below pre-COVID levels.
“In many ways, the scores reflect what we already know: The pandemic caused a multitude of challenges for our children and families,” said Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for Fauquier Schools. “We cannot minimize what our students and staff have lost over the last couple of years, and it will take several years of focused support and intervention to get our students completely caught up.”
The Standards of Learning tests, which help measure how successfully students meet the Virginia Board of Education’s expectations for learning and achievement, are administered in subject areas including mathematics, reading, science, writing, and history and social science.
Pass rates for Fauquier schools are close to statewide averages, according to data compiled by the Virginia Department of Education. The pass rate for math SOL tests for Fauquier School Division students was 64% for the 2021-22 school year, compared with 79% during the 2018-19 school year, before COVID shut down schools and forced teachers and students into hybrid classwork. No SOL tests were given during the 2019-20 school year because of COVID.
“It is important for everyone to remember that SOL pass rates are one measure and represent a single snapshot of the overall performance of a student and school,” Helkowski said. “So many other factors go into determining student success and school quality.”
Middle school students had the lowest math scores of any age group. Fauquier students in grades 6 through 8 learn pre-algebra concepts that are intended to build a foundation for more advanced coursework in high school.
For example, 7th graders in math classes learn how to estimate square roots, the Pythagorean Theorem and solving and graphing multistep linear equations and inequalities, among other things, according to the VDOE website.
Recognizing the importance of math, Fauquier County educators offered summer learning and extended-day opportunities for students in all grades in 2022. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set aside $107 million to help school divisions reverse learning loss. The amount Fauquier received was not immediately available, but the money is being put to good use, school officials say.
“We offered scholarships to Mathnasium in Warrenton for those rising 7th and 8th graders for algebra readiness preparation,” Angie Ashley, math supervisor for the Fauquier School Division, said in an email. “We also worked with Varsity Tutors to offer virtual one-on-one tutoring for students in grades 4 to 8.” The number of students who took advantage of tutoring was not immediately available.
In addition, Fauquier schools offered summer learning programs this past summer, as well as optional after-school opportunities for students, Helkowski said.
Teacher shortage
The nationwide teacher shortage has added insult to injury, making it tough to recruit math teachers, among the hardest positions to fill, even pre-COVID. “Yes, the shortage makes continuity of learning more challenging,” Helkowski said. “Math is the area with the greatest shortage, and certainly it is impacting scores.”
Division-wide, 13 substitute teachers are assigned to a variety of vacant teaching positions, Helkowski said. Nine of those subs have bachelor’s degrees, but likely are not licensed teachers. One of the substitutes is a retired teacher.
In addition, 79 teachers in Fauquier have provisional licenses, which means they have at least a bachelor’s degree, but lack the education coursework required for a teaching license. Teachers can obtain provisional licenses only after a school division hires them. Once they are hired, they have three years to meet full licensure requirements.
Scores are improving year-over-year for Fauquier students
While still lagging compared to pre-COVID instruction, recently released scores show students are on the right track again. Here is information on pass rates for the 2021-22 school year, compared with pass rates from a year earlier:
- Pass rates for SOLs increased across-the-board as all students returned to in-person learning during the 2021-22 school year. A total of 73% of students passed their reading SOLs, a 7.4% increase from the previous year. Eighty one percent of students passed their writing SOLs, an 11% year-over-year increase.
- In history and social sciences, scores rose 14.3%. Fifty six percent of students passed in the 2021-22 school year, compared to 49% a year earlier. Those scores lag behind pre-COVID levels because educators have focused more on math and science. “We have restructured time to give more focus to reading and math,” Helkowski said. “This impacted social studies and science outcomes (in particular at the elementary and middle schools).”
- In math, scores rose 25.5%. A total of 64% of students passed their math SOLs, compared to 51% in 2020-21.
- In science, scores rose 12.1%, with 65% of students passing their 2021-22 tests, compared with 58% a year earlier.
“This past year was the first year since 2018/19 that our students and teachers spent the entire school year together in face-to-face learning, and the outcomes released show tremendous growth from the 2020/21 year,” Helkowski said. “As we move forward, we will continue to see progress toward pre-pandemic outcomes.”
The Fauquier school division results are similar to state averages. State education officials have announced a program called “Bridging the Gap,” which Youngkin has said will address learning loss due to the pandemic and give parents access to individualized progress reports for students in grades 1 to 8. It is starting this year with a pilot program.
Fauquier schools are not a part of the pilot project, but its time is coming, according to the VDOE. “By the time students head back to school in 2023, every student, parent and teacher should have access to these individualized student data reports, personalized learning plans as needed and comprehensive teacher training,” the VDOE website says.
In the meantime, Fauquier schools are working to boost student learning. “We will continue to invest in after-school and summer learning supports as well as continue to build staff capacity with strategies such as IMSE to improve the achievement of our struggling readers,” Helkowski said.
IMSE, or Impact Structured Literacy Professional Development, is a method for teaching reading that includes all five pillars of literacy plus language comprehension, spelling and writing.
“We are incredibly proud of our hard-working students and educators, who gave their best efforts over the past several years under extremely difficult conditions.,” Helkowski said. “Our focus this school year continues to be on accelerating learning in all of our schools.
“Our teachers and staff are ready and driven to ensure our students have the resources and support they need to thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.