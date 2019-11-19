A video posted by a student on social media was flagged by Auburn Middle School officials as concerning, but there is no credible threat to school safety at this time.
The video was made over the weekend by an Auburn Middle School student and contains “violent” imagery, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The video, purportedly created as a joke, was circulated on various social media, including Snapchat, and caused concern for school safety.
Auburn Middle School staff was made aware of the video this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 19, and contacted the school SRO.
Fauquier County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate. Hartman said that the student involved has been identified and the necessary precautions -- both legally and under school policy -- have been taken. The incident is still under investigation.
The school is operating under normal conditions.
Hartman said, “The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Public Schools continue to maintain a high level of vigilance and, as always, student safety is our top priority. We appreciate your patience and continued support.”
