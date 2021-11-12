Stepped-up traffic safety enforcement among uses of county budget surplus

Thanks to a hiring freeze, cautious spending and increased local sales tax revenue as people shopped close to home during the pandemic, the Fauquier County government had $10.2 million left over from its fiscal year 2021 budget.
At their Nov. 10 meeting, county supervisors voted to allocate $254,000 of the surplus to fund increased traffic safety enforcement. The money will pay for overtime salaries for two sheriff’s deputies per day for six months. “The deputies will be conducting targeted enforcement on all of the major roadways in the county,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Supervisors also allocated $250,000 to Hero’s Bridge, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing services to military veterans, toward the construction of 25 to 50 “micro houses” for low-income military veterans. The concept is still in the early planning stages, the CEO Molly Brooks told supervisors, but she hopes to negotiate a lease at the state-owned Puller Center campus in Vint Hill for the “village.”
The Fauquier SPCA was allocated $101,000 to offset increased expenses over the last year. Because of delays to court proceedings during the pandemic, the organization has needed to house seized animals for longer than normal.
Supervisors also allocated $100,000 toward the renovation of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board building on Hospital Hill in Warrenton; the building will be used as an in-patient “step-down” drug addiction treatment center. The PATH Foundation has committed $700,000 to the project, with the rest of the money coming from the community service board’s budget.
Following the county’s budget policy, half the FY 2021 surplus — $5.1 million — was allocated to the capital reserve fund, leaving about $4.3 million of the surplus uncommitted. A public hearing was held Nov. 10 before the vote to allocate the surplus funds, but no members of the public chose to speak.
Traffic enforcement
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will receive $254,000 to increase traffic safety enforcement efforts around the county for six months. The additional funds will be used to put two additional patrol deputies on the roads on any given day, focusing on times of day that see high levels of traffic.
“The deputies will be conducting targeted enforcement on all of the major roadways in the county,” explained Capt. Chad Brubaker in an email Friday. “They specifically plan to hit [Routes] 29, 28, 17, and 50. In the event we find a secondary roadway needs attention we can pivot to that need very easily. This targeted enforcement will be in addition to the normal patrol functions that the shifts perform.”
Brubaker pointed as an example to a fatal Nov. 10 crash on Dumfries Road between Warrenton and Nokesville. “We worked a fatal crash Wednesday evening that involved a Woodbridge man illegally passing another vehicle,” he said. “Our aim is to combat this type of behavior and improve the safety on the roadways by proactively enforcing traffic laws.”
Sheriff Bob Mosier elaborated on the issue. “We’ve had complaints about unsafe driving all over the county,” he said. The additional patrol deputies will be assigned based on complaints from residents and on crash data.
“We’re taking a proactive approach,” he said, noting that reports of speeding and unsafe driving have increased across the country since the height of the pandemic, when many people were working from home or out of a job. And, he said, the addition of new housing developments in places like Bealeton and Marshall means that more drivers are on local roads.
Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) explained his support for the six-month funding. “The point here isn’t that we’re going after Fauquier people. The problem here is that the volume of traffic has increased dramatically in the past two decades,” he said. Most of the traffic on U.S. 29 northeast of Warrenton, for instance, originates outside Fauquier County, he said.
“The point here is that the dramatic increase in the volume of traffic — without any increase in the size of the roads” has combined with a recent uptick in “excessive speeding,” he said. “That creates not just a very dangerous situation, but an untenable situation for the folks who live here.”
He’s heard from many residents in New Baltimore, for instance, who have difficulty accessing the main roads safely from their driveways or neighborhood streets.
The extra enforcement isn’t necessarily meant to be permanent or to put an undue burden on county residents, Trumbo emphasized. Rather, he said, it’s a “a tool in the toolbox” for when “things get out of hand.” If data suggests more enforcement would be beneficial at the end of the current six-month funding period, the supervisors could consider allocating more money.
“What we’re doing is kind of a trial basis,” he explained.
Budget background
Each March, county supervisors pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. As the date to adopt a budget approached last year, however, the pandemic came to Virginia. Supervisors scrapped plans to raise the real estate tax rate by 3.6 cents; instead they passed a “flat” FY 2021 budget with no tax or spending increases.
Supervisors also delayed some capital improvement projects, including improvements to the Central Sports Complex and construction of the future Rappahannock Station Battlefield Park.
The potential impacts of the pandemic on local government revenues were too great, they said, to do anything else. A government-wide hiring freeze was also implemented, with departments instructed to keep spending to items that were essential.
“Ultimately, we fared much better than we would have anticipated originally,” county budget director Lisa Henty told supervisors Nov. 10, emphasizing the larger-than-usual surplus was due to a “unique circumstance compared to prior years.”
Sales tax revenue increased by $3.4 million — 33% — during FY 2021 compared to FY 2019, the last fiscal year not to be affected by the pandemic.
Additionally, the county’s finances were helped significantly by an influx of millions of dollars from the federal government. The CARES Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in March 2020, allocated $10.5 million to the Fauquier government. The American Rescue Plan Act was passed a year later, allocating another $13.8 million to the county.
Supervisors have committed about half of that money to subsidize efforts to expand access to high-speed internet in rural areas of the county, including $1.86 million to the partnership with wireless-internet provider Data Stream Broadband and $10.5 million to a fiber-optic internet project led by All Points Broadband.
Other major spending items funded by federal dollars included $1.69 million for the school division to purchase laptops and $1.8 million to purchase personal protective equipment for county employees.
