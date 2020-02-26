Cub Scout Pack 957 held its annual Blue and Gold ceremony at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton on Sunday, Feb. 23. Not only was it an occasion for the Arrow of Light den to cross-over into Boy Scout Troops, but it was also a time to recognize each member for a prestigious science, technology, engineering and mathematics award, the Dr. Charles Townes Supernova medal. Flanked by members of the Star Wars 501st Legion, Garrison Tyranus charity organization, the Webelos received recognition from their pack.
The Supernova award is a rare award given by the National Capital Area Council to those scouts who pursue additional scientific requirements in the scouting program. It included visiting a local professor at Lord Fairfax Community College to examine organisms in pond water, a geocaching obstacle course and more.
Most members Webelos agreed that the most interesting activity was working with their mentor to measure reactions of Mentos dropped into Diet Coke. This is the first time the pack received the Supernova award.
Webelos who received the STEM award: Tristan Bryant, Dylan Leonard, Dean McBride and John "Jack" Zegarelli of PB Smith Elementary, and Zachary Stuve of Greenville Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.