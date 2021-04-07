You have permission to edit this article.
Steeplechase this week

Riendo
Bernie Dalton

Steeplechase this week

Pre-paid tailgate spaces are on sale for the April 11 Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point in Berryville. Post time is 1 p.m. at the Woodley Farm course. Log onto blueridgehunt.org to reserve a parking spot; entries are at centralentryoffice.com.

Hunter pace series continues

Rappahannock Hunt hosts a hunter pace this Saturday, April 10, at Pine Rock Farm in Reva.

Bull Run Hunt has its pace event Sunday, April 11, from The Preserve south of Culpeper.

The Blue Ridge Hunt hosts a hunter pace Saturday, April 17, at Fox Spring Woods Farm in Boyce.

Warrenton Hunt has a pace Sunday, April 18, at Clovercroft west of town.

Details on all the hunter paces are at centralentryoffice.com.

Dressage returns to Homestead

Homestead Farm in Catlett will host its first dressage show of the season Saturday, April 24. Riders may perform tests from the intro level through FEI, freestyle, eventing, western dressage or gaited dressage. Find complete details at homesteadhorsefarm.com.

Pick six and win

The National Steeplechase Association is offering a new Fantasy Stable game for the 2021 race season.

To enter the free contest, players select six horses from the “horses in training” list provided at nationalsteeplechase.com, four hurdle horses and two timber horses.

Handicap information, breeding and past performances are listed on the website to help make selections.

Earnings begin to accrue on the date a participant enters the contest.

Prizes will be offered for weekly leaders plus year-end winners.

Tuesday Talks continue as webinar series

The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center's April 13 Tuesday Talk lecture will be led by Dr. Emily Schaefer on toxic plants in the horse pasture.

At the end of the free presentation, participants can take part in a Q and A session.

Register at emc.vetmed.vt.edu.

