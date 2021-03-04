Steeplechase is up and running

All but two of Virginia’s spring steeplechase meets were canceled in 2020.
All but two of Virginia’s spring steeplechase meets will return in 2021.
Virginia point-to-point and National Steeplechase Association race officials carefully watched for the past 12 months as racetracks worldwide have navigated the new normal of spectator-free and limited-spectator events, live-streaming and online wagering. Last fall, two point-to-points and several sanctioned meets were able to run with limited live audiences and web-based coverage.
It was a huge success, say proponents, with zero COVID outbreaks and with enough racing to keep horses in training and keep the industry working.
This year, they hope to rebound even more.
The Virginia point-to-point season kicks off Saturday, March 13 with the first of two point-to-points at Airlie, hosted by the Warrenton Hunt. Piedmont Foxhounds have a race in Upperville March 20, Warrenton’s second meet is March 28. The Old Dominion Hounds have their races April 3, with Blue Ridge April 11, Loudoun April 18 and Middleburg Hunt April 25.
NSA’s Virginia sanctioned meets include the Middleburg Spring Races May 1 and Virginia Gold Cup May 29. Colonial Downs has two jump races a week scheduled during its summer turf festival July 19 to Sept. 1 at the New Kent County pari-mutuel meet.
It has taken innovation and patience, said Virginia Gold Cup Association chairman Will Allison. “A final ruling on the event is expected from the governor a month before the race. Should something happen with COVID-19 between now and April 15, we will be able to adjust accordingly. In the interim, we’ll accept space reservations but they’ll be very limited.”
Gold Cup organizers have completely overhauled spectator areas of the Great Meadow racecourse to comply with current COVID regulations. Rail parking spaces will ring the entire course, with more distance between tailgate spots for up to 10 people.
“It’s important to run these races so that we can continue to help out the equine industry and provide some income. So many jockeys, trainers and industry employees are dependent on these races,” Allison explained.
Hunter paces
The Virginia Point-to-Point Association hunter pace series includes six hunt-sponsored events. Old Dominion Hounds hunter pace is April 4, Rappahannock Hunt April 10, Bull Run Hunt April 11, Blue Ridge Hunt April 17, Warrenton Hunt April 18 and Loudoun Fairfax Hunt April 24.
More details on Virginia races and hunter paces are at centralentryoffice.com. Information on the NSA circuit is at nationalsteeplechase.com.
