Statewide Democratic Party primary election takes place Tuesday

Voters will choose the Democratic Party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates in an open primary election on Tuesday, June 8. The county’s 20 precinct polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible voters must bring an acceptable form of identification with them to cast a ballot.
Because Virginia does not register voters by party, any registered voter is eligible to cast a ballot in the primary.
As of Saturday, 449 Fauquier County residents had cast an absentee ballot in person at the registrar’s office, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (The absentee voting period began in April and ended Saturday.) Another 470 had returned completed ballots by mail. During the 2017 Democratic gubernatorial primary, a total of 3,495 Fauquier residents voted.
Eligible Fauquier residents who requested an absentee ballot be sent to them by mail may return their completed ballots to a regular precinct polling place on June 8. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before June 8 and received by June 11 to be counted.
All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to cast a ballot to decide the party’s nominees for statewide office. Additionally, voters who live in the 31st House of Delegates District, which includes portions of Fauquier and Prince William counties, may cast a ballot in the Democratic primary for that seat.
Eligible citizens check their registration status, find their polling place or check the status of their absentee ballot at vote.elections.virginia.gov. Specific questions from Fauquier County residents should be addressed to the county’s registrar’s office. The office may be reached by phone at 540-422-8290.
If not already registered to vote, an individual must have registered by by Monday, May 17 to be eligible to cast a ballot in the primary; additionally, no changes to a voter’s registration – for instance, their address – may be made after this deadline.
Only U.S. citizens who will be 18 years old or older on Nov. 2, 2021 (the day of this year’s general election) are eligible to vote this year. Residents may check their registration status at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
Republican candidates for statewide office were chosen last month at a party-run “unassembled convention,” with delegates screened by local GOP committees casting ballots at about three dozen drive-thru locations around the state. Glenn Youngkin is the Republican nominee for governor, Winsome Sears is on the ticket for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares will run for attorney general under the GOP banner.
