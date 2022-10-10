At 2:51 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, a Virginia State Police trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover along U.S. 29 near Meetze Road in Warrenton.
When the trooper observed a traffic violation, he attempted to pull into traffic, according to a spokesman. At the same time, a tractor-trailer traveling southbound switched from the right lane to the left lane and collided with the trooper's patrol vehicle.
