All of Fauquier County will be a part of the 10th Congressional District beginning in this year’s U.S. House of Representatives elections after the Supreme Court of Virginia signed off on the final redistricting maps last week. The new 10th District is comprised of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties along with much of Prince William County, all of Manassas and Manassas Park and a small portion of western Fairfax County.
That Fauquier will now share in a district that includes parts of Prince William County is a dramatic shift from both the current congressional districts — which have Fauquier split between districts stretching to Jamestown and North Carolina — and a draft map released Dec. 9 that placed Fauquier in a congressional district encompassing all of the Piedmont region north of Charlottesville; those district boundaries did not pair Fauquier with any of Prince William.
The set of maps ultimately approved last week has a major effect on the partisan makeup of the district that will now include Fauquier. The Dec. 9 draft district would have been highly competitive, with no significant advantage to either party.
The 10th Congressional District boundaries approved last week, however, put Fauquier in a district where a Democrat will be favored to win the seat; voters in the area encompassed by the new district voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton by an eight-point margin in the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Leesburg), a centrist who sits on the powerful House Committee on Appropriations, released a statement Dec. 29 confirming that she will run for re-election in the 10th District.
I’ve spent my career in public service working to improve the lives of the children and families in our community.— Jennifer Wexton (@JenniferWexton) December 29, 2021
Over the next year, I'll continue sharing my record of bipartisan success as I campaign for reelection in #VA10.
My full statement on the new congressional maps ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2Ox6VAJaKF
Although a well-established custom, there is no constitutional requirement that a person live in a congressional district that they represent, however. Mike Clancy, a Republican from Reston in Fairfax County, announced Monday that he would run against Wexton. His address is outside the boundaries of the 10th District, according to real estate tax records.
Clancy is an attorney and works as a senior vice president for the Oracle Corporation, a multinational software company. He also served on Governor-elect Glenn Younkin’s technology and cybersecurity transition team.
Now that the VA Supreme Court has set the District lines, I am announcing my candidacy for #VA10. @LoudounGOP @fauquiergop @PWCGOP @RappahannockGOP @FairfaxGOP @fightforschools @LCPSDoBetter @GlennYoungkin @FoxNews @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/PqcshO5Zuk— Mike Clancy for Congress (@Clancy4Congress) January 3, 2022
Each of the new congressional districts, including the 10th, has a population of slightly less than 785,000 people, meaning that Fauquier’s 73,000 residents account for about 9% of the district’s population. Loudoun County’s 421,000 residents make up more than half of the new district’s population, with most of the remaining population coming from Prince William County and the city of Manassas. Rappahannock residents account for less than 1% of the new district’s population.
‘Special masters’ step in
Redistricting, required by the U.S. Constitution to take place after each census to ensure each federal and state legislative district has an equal population, had until this year been entirely within the purview of the Virginia General Assembly and the governor. Since Republicans have dominated the state legislature since the 1960s, that party generally has been able to draw maps that favor its majority. No input from the minority party or from the public was constitutionally mandated.
As Democrats swept to power late in the last decade, however, the General Assembly passed an amendment to the Constitution of Virginia that was ultimately ratified by voters in November 2020; the amendment created a bipartisan redistricting process. With control of the General Assembly and the governorship, Democrats could have passed an entirely partisan map without any input from Republicans had the constitutional amendment not passed.
However, a 16-member bipartisan commission failed to come to any consensus on new maps, giving up by October. That meant the task became the responsibility of two “special masters,” one appointed by each major party. The special masters released draft maps to the public Dec. 9 and revised them based on public comments. On Dec. 28, the majority-conservative state supreme court unanimously approved the final revisions.
“These maps still reflect a true joint effort on our part,” wrote special masters Bernard Grofman, a Democrat, and Sean Trende, a Republican, in a Dec. 27 memo explaining in detail their reasoning behind each revision to the draft maps. “We agreed on almost all issues initially, and the few issues on which we initially disagreed were resolved by amicable discussion,” they said.
Methodology
Grofman and Trende drew the draft maps released Dec. 9 without taking into consideration partisan advantage or where incumbent legislators live, they said, emphasizing that they instead tried to create districts that followed county, town and city boundaries as much as possible and took into consideration the cultural makeup of a region.
The new 6th Congressional District, for instance, encompasses all of the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke Valley. And the new Senate of Virginia districts split a total of 25 counties 34 times: The current map splits 46 counties 78 times. Still, the two men acknowledged that their maps necessarily had to make compromises on this front, even after taking into consideration public comments.
“Redistricting is a complex task,” they said, “one that requires the balancing of many competing factors. Unfortunately, it simply was not possible to incorporate every request while remaining within the bounds of Virginia and federal law. Moreover, there are likely thousands of maps that accomplish certain goals of redistricting that we did not accomplish, but they come at the expense of other goals we sought to achieve. We did, however, read every comment and, where appropriate, explored ways to address the suggestion.”
On partisan advantage, Grofman and Trende said that their initial approach — staying as blind as possible to the partisan makeup of each proposed district — worked well. “As it turned out, we accomplished this task of creating an unbiased map naturally, using neutral principals, and did not need to adjust the maps we had drawn in a partisan-blind fashion.”
Based on the results of the 2016 presidential election, the Virginia Public Access Project estimates the new maps give neither major party a significant advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, with one toss-up district (the 7th) with the remaining 10 split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.
Democrats will have a 49-41 advantage in the Virginia House of Delegates, with 10 competitive districts, and a 22-16 advantage in the state senate with just one competitive district, according to the analysis.
Grofman and Trende said that the new maps giving Democrats a slight advantage in the state legislature are appropriate based on statewide election results which, with the exception of 2021, have all gone in Democrats’ favor.
“We also recognized that while Democrats in recent years have been winning a majority of the statewide vote, as shown in 2021, it is still possible for Republicans to win in the commonwealth,” the special masters wrote in their Dec. 27 memo.
“Thus, a balanced map should give each party a realistic chance to control the congressional delegation and each of the branches of the legislature when that party has a good year,” they said, “even if the overall partisanship of the commonwealth makes it substantially easier for Democrats to do so in most years (though the high concentration of Democrats in cities such as Richmond does lead to some ‘wasting’ of Democratic votes).”
In another section of the document, Grofman and Trende stated plainly that, “We drew maps which did not unduly favor either party. These maps came about as part of a partisan- and incumbency-blind process based on good government mapmaking.”
In its order approving the maps, the state supreme court ruled that, “The final redistricting maps prepared by the special masters are fully compliant with constitutional and statutory law applied, as the court directed, in an apolitical and nonpartisan manner.”
Virginia Senate, House
As far as Fauquier County is concerned, the revised set of maps approved last week are little different than the draft maps made public Dec. 9.
In the Senate of Virginia, northern Fauquier County will be represented by the 31st Va. Senate District, which also encompasses western Loudoun County. The district leans slightly in Democrats’ favor but has only one resident incumbent, Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, a Republican from Upperville.
The 28th Va. Senate District will encompass most of Fauquier’s population, including New Baltimore, Warrenton and all of southern Fauquier. Va. Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) would be well-positioned to keep his state senate seat in the new district, which is overwhelmingly Republican. After the final maps were approved, however, he confirmed his intention to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in the new 7th Congressional District, leaving his state senate seat open.
Fauquier will also be split between two Virginia House of Delegates districts, each of which will give Republican candidates a strong advantage.
The 30th Va. House District includes northern Fauquier County and has two resident incumbents, both right-wing Republicans: Del. Michael Webert, of Marshall, and Dave LaRock, of Hamilton. The 61st Va. House District encompasses the rest of Fauquier, with Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) the only resident incumbent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.