State police release details about Feb. 22 tractor trailer crash near Bealeton

  • Updated
Rt 17 Crash 1.JPG
Virginia State Police

A section of U.S. 17 was shut down for nearly two hours Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer collided with an SUV just south of Bealeton.

Rt 17 Crash 2.JPG

At 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 22, the driver of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on Coffman Circle attempted to cross U.S. 17. As the SUV crossed the highway, it collided with a southbound tractor trailer, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn, Coffey said. The tractor trailer had been hauling 46,000 pounds of plywood.

Rt 17 Crash 3.JPG

The driver of the Jeep, Hailey Childress, 19, of Remington, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Inova Hospital in Fairfax  for treatment. Her injuries were not life threatening, Coffey said. Childress has since been charged with failure to yield right of way.

Rt 17 Crash.JPG

The tractor trailer driver, a 48-year-old male from Clarksburg, West Virginia, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Fauquier Hospital for treatment, according to Coffey. State police have not released the identity of the truck driver.

