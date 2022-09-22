The Virginia State Police is investigating a Rockingham County crash involving a school bus driven by a Markham woman. The crash occurred Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9:54 p.m., along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker.
A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81, said a VSP press release. A highway truck -- with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane -- was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers who were setting up the cones for the lane closure. The truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.
The driver of the school bus, Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, was not injured in the crash. Lowe was charged with reckless driving, police said. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Two 15-year-old female passengers on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, said a state police spokesman. There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash.
The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
