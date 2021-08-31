State police K-9 dies of heat exhaustion after chase

Virginia State Police K-9 Duke died Monday after succumbing to complications from heat exhaustion stemming from a police chase in Shenandoah County. The K-9 was assigned to the region including Fauquier County.
On Aug. 28, K-9 Duke and his handler, Trooper Lewis had been tracking suspects who fled the scene of an alleged hit and run traffic crash.
"Due to the heat and humidity, K-9 Duke got overheated. Trooper Lewis recognized that K-9 Duke was not his normal self and took him to the emergency vet," according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Despite medical interventions, Duke's condition eventually worsened.
After the K-9's death, "He received a hero's escort for his final ride," the sheriff's office said, "escorted by K-9 teams from nearby jurisdictions and fellow VSP K-9 teams from all over the state."
