You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: County deputy charged in 3-car traffic crash

  • 0
new generic police lights 1
This article has been updated with additional information.
 
A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with failing to maintain control of his vehicle after a three-vehicle crash that resulted in two drivers being transported to the hospital. The accident happened this afternoon at about 4:50 p.m. in Bealeton.
 
Sgt. Steve Lewis of the FCSO declined to name the deputy. The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
 
Lewis described the crash as a chain reaction that resulted in serious rear-end accident. He said that the deputy, who was driving a FCSO Crown Victoria, rear-ended a Warrenton Town Police Department SUV, which in turn hit the back of an SUV.
 
When deputies arrived at the scene of the accident -- the 13000 block of Marsh Road northbound -- they and rescue personnel attended to the three drivers who were involved. 
 
All three drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and two were transported to a local hospital, said Lewis. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.
 
Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis said that the officers involved are doing fine.
 

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..