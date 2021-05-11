UPDATED: County deputy charged in 3-car traffic crash
- Staff Report
-
-
- 0
This article has been updated with additional information.
A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with failing to maintain control of his vehicle after a three-vehicle crash that resulted in two drivers being transported to the hospital. The accident happened this afternoon at about 4:50 p.m. in Bealeton.
Sgt. Steve Lewis of the FCSO declined to name the deputy. The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
Lewis described the crash as a chain reaction that resulted in serious rear-end accident. He said that the deputy, who was driving a FCSO Crown Victoria, rear-ended a Warrenton Town Police Department SUV, which in turn hit the back of an SUV.
When deputies arrived at the scene of the accident -- the 13000 block of Marsh Road northbound -- they and rescue personnel attended to the three drivers who were involved.
All three drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and two were transported to a local hospital, said Lewis. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.
Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis said that the officers involved are doing fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.