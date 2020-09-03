Thirty-nine-year-old Robert M. Turner IV of Catlett was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9:25 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. He was struck from behind while walking southbound on the paved shoulder of U.S. 17 north of Warrenton (about a half mile south of Nelson Lane), said Sgt. Brent Coffey of the VSP. Coffey said Turner died at the scene.
Investigating Senior Trooper C. Scally is seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle that hit Turner. Coffey said the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper C. Scally at 540-347-6425 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
