A three-car crash in Calverton on Wednesday left two men dead and sent two other motorists to the hospital, including one with serious injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash was reported at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, on Va. 28, or Catlett Road, just south of Casanova Road, according to a state police press release.
A 2007 Saturn Vue was traveling south on Catlett Road when it crossed a double, solid-yellow centerline and collided head on with a 2016 Toyota RAV-4.
The impact resulted in a second collision between the Saturn and a Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was also traveling south on Catlett Road.
Both the Toyota and the Ford pickup truck ran off the northbound side of the roadway and collided with a fence.
The driver of the Saturn, Andrew W. Garland, 61, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Garland was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Saturn, Leroy F. Smith, 52, of Palmyra, Va., also died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Toyota RAV-4, a 31-year-old Remington woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 2-year-old girl, was uninjured in the crash. She was in a proper child restraint, the release said.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 35-year-old man from Boston, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, the release said.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the crash. The state police’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation,
State police were assisted by the Fauquier Sheriff's Office, Fauquier County Fire and EMS, and VDOT, the release said.
