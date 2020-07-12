Fauquier County residents are closer to being able to access the Rappahannock River in Remington from a future county park.
County officials want to build a boat ramp on the riverbank within what will be Remington Station Park, a place where visitors will be able to walk trails, picnic and otherwise relax. Interpretive signage will inform visitors about the Civil War battles fought on the site in 1862 and 1863. The county has been working with the American Battlefield Trust and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on the project.
On July 1, Elizabeth Tune, director of the DHR’s division of preservation of historic incentives, informed County Administrator Paul McCulla that the county’s proposed use and changes to the land “would be consistent with the terms of the easement” granted to the county.
Before disturbing the ground, the county must conduct an archaeological search to find anything of historical value that would otherwise be harmed by installing the boat ramp and interpretive signage. The county must also work with the state on the signs’ text and provide ramp construction details.
The county’s planned improvements lie within what’s known as the Rector Tract. A conservation easement held by the state DHR that protects the land from development. The county can use the land for passive recreational uses and historic interpretation.
The Rector Tract will be a stop along the Civil War Rappahannock River Kayak and Canoe trek extending between Remington and Kelly’s Ford, according to Tune’s letter. An easement Dominion Energy holds on an adjacent tract will provide access the new boat launch.
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler has been working on the park project since taking office in 2016. He said that county Parks and Recreation Director Gary Rzepecki will be soliciting proposals from interested parties interested in conducting the archaeological work. That should be done within the next couple weeks.
The boat ramp is needed because the steep riverbank makes access to the river difficult, Butler said. A parking lot, shelter and walking trail are among the other planned enhancements.
The county has $2 million assigned in its 2021-25 capital improvement budget for the Rappahannock Station Park improvements.
Reach James Ivancic at news@fauquier.com.
