State inaction adds to local governments’ fill dirt woes

As contractors widen Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, they produce tons of excess dirt. So do excavators digging basements for homes or leveling land for commercial projects or schools. Some of that dirt – no one knows how much – ends up on Fauquier County properties. Some county officials think it is way too much.
“Fauquier County is becoming, if not has already become, the dumping ground for Northern Virginia's fill dirt. And it's obviously a huge problem. And it's affecting people's lives,” county supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) said at April’s Board of Supervisors meeting, as residents complained of dust, truck noise and water pollution from the dumping. At the same meeting, Supervisor Chris Granger blasted the state for making matters worse.
How much dirt is dumped in Fauquier? It’s impossible to know. The I-66 project alone has generated some 765,000 cubic yards of excess dirt, with 650,000 more cubic yards to be distributed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, and Fauquier officials believe a significant portion of that has been dumped in their county. Just one Fauquier landowner estimated he would take in 400,000 cubic yards from an Interstate 395 interchange, 150,000 cubic yards from school construction and 200,000 more from Manassas Regional Airport.
Dirt brokers
Because landfills don’t want the dirt – or charge more than $400 a truckload if do they take it -- contractors scramble to find other recipients. Enter the dirt broker. Brokers work for contractors or truckers, seeking out landowners who will take their dirt. Sources say they pay $25 to $50 a truckload, which can put hundreds of thousands of dollars in the pockets of landowners.
Chris Johnson, a Nokesville excavator who owns K C Johnson & Co., said he used to own 14 dump trucks and is familiar with dirt brokers. “I know a couple guys. That's all they do is hustle dirt. They find dumps, get permits or, you know, haul in [what’s allowed without a permit], get it graded off and then go to the next site where they can pile material,” he said. Asked how the brokers find sites to take dirt, he said, “Oh, it don't take long for word to get around who's got a dump. You almost gotta be in that circle of, I call it, hustling dirt.”
This may all be done legally. Under the latest county law, farmers can bring in dirt to level fields if they obtain a special exception to zoning rules or obtain zoning office approval. Contractors with permits can import dirt for landscaping – Johnson said he worked on a data farm project that needed 90,000 cubic yards. But piling large amounts of construction dirt on farms is now treated as an industrial practice in Fauquier and requires special permitting. County officials have cited more than 10 landowners in the past three years for piling dirt without a permit, which requires, among other things, plans for erosion and sediment control and stormwater runoff.
For example, in October 2019, the county cited the owner of a farm on Elk Run Road in Catlett for changing the topography of his farm. According to the citation, the landowner told an inspector that he had used 5,000 truckloads of fill to elevate a pasture. The problem, county officials told him, was that he had filled in a floodplain and a potential wetland. Heather Jenkins, assistance chief for zoning and development, said the owner is now working with an engineering firm to apply for a special exception to manage the dirt in place.
On another farm on nearby Laws Ford Road, a mesa of dirt grew this spring as trucks arrived daily. A zoning office letter to the owners, dated April 15, said officials had traced the fill back to the 83-acre “Freedom I-66” business and data center project near Wellington. The letter said their “property is not permitted to receive fill material as a disposal location regardless of the intended use of the material.” Jenkins said the owner had discussed with the county obtaining a special exception and that, as far as she knew, the dirt importation had stopped.
However, the county has not been able to stop Michael Hawkins. Hawkins took over what was supposed to be a sod farm in 2018 and has been importing dirt to level his fields ever since. At one point, he filled out paperwork that estimated that he would be importing 932,000 cubic yards of dirt; he said in a deposition that he planned to import 1 million cubic yards. In an interview, Hawkins estimated he had taken in $400,000 from the dirt disposal over three and a half years. Hawkins insisted his operation is a sod farm, but the county claimed it is a dump and the fight has lasted years. A circuit judge ruled in Hawkins’ favor, and the county is appealing.
State regulation
When Fauquier officials called on the state for help with the Hawkins case, they did not get the support they needed. One agency, Virginia Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, said the matter was outside its purview. A Department of Environmental Quality official said that under state law what Hawkins was doing was agricultural use and exempt from regulations.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) says the so-called “ag exemption” has long posed a problem for county enforcement officials; state law exempts agriculture from stormwater and erosion control rules. “It’s the ag exemption that has been the trip-up,” he said. “And the folks in Richmond will always say, well, you can control it through local zoning. But basically, they're throwing localities into the meat grinder, so to speak, basically taking on right-to-farm and ag exempt.”
Granger and others argue that the state could do a much better job of policing where dirt is dumped – especially from its own road projects. Last month, the county passed a newer and tougher zoning ordinance to try to overcome the ag exemption; at the meeting Granger accused VDOT and the DEQ of “turning a blind eye” to the problem. “I would say to VDOT and their partners at DEQ, you brought this to our door, and we're having to take action against it.”
Tom Faha, director of DEQ’s northern regional office, said the general assembly had delegated fill dirt enforcement to the localities, and that the DEQ just plays an oversight role. He said his authority only encompasses what the law prescribes, and he is strapped with a small enforcement staff: “I've got three inspectors right now for an area that runs from Arlington on down to Charlottesville,” with roughly 45,000 acres under construction permit, he said.
Faha and county officials agree that when excess dirt is dumped in the same county that issued the project’s construction permits, the county is able to police it. But when dirt is generated in one county and then dumped in another – as happens in major highway projects -- enforcement breaks down.
Highway contractors must obtain a state Construction General Permit, and the application asks for the location of any off-site, dirt-disposal locations. But the state’s guidance has said those declarations only apply to off-site dump sites run by the contractor itself.
Moreover, contractors have said that when they fill out the application it is way too early for them to know where they will be dumping dirt, said Faha. “That's probably why so many of them don't fill it out, or just say ‘to be determined’” said Julie Bolthouse, the Fauquier County land use representative at the Piedmont Environmental Council. Also, she and Granger note, the subcontractors who haul and dump the dirt are insulated by several layers from the contractors who fill out the forms.
Last year, the assembly passed two bills that county officials thought would help. One tightened up the dirt-disposal reporting rules, and now requires permit applicants to declare where they intend to dump excess fill, even if they don’t run the dump site and even if they expect to update the information later. The DEQ is to pass that information on to the receiving counties.
But Faha said the law only applies to new construction permits approved after Jan. 1, not to ongoing projects. A DEQ website features a spreadsheet that reflects such dirt-disposal reports, but only contains four reports since January, and none in Fauquier. “They did not need to take that loose of an interpretation,” said Bolthouse, who expected that all dirt dumped in Fauquier after Jan. 1 would be reported.
Another bill set up a one-day virtual meeting last Nov. 6 on dirt-dumping. Attended by 57 representatives from 18 counties, state agencies and business associations, the agenda was ambitious: discussion of farmers taking money for dirt; pollution monitoring of dump sites; dust, noise and road damage from dump trucks; and the inadequacy of existing laws were among the issues on the table.
Amy Rogers, Fauquier’s zoning administrator, submitted a letter that said “hauling and disposal is largely unregulated” by construction projects. She also wrote that contractors on state projects “feel they are not subject to local requirements” and said they use state law to argue they are exempt.
Among the group’s recommendations were tightening up the ag exemption; requiring contractors to get permits for their dump sites; and notifying counties of dirt coming in from outside.
The report was submitted Dec. 1, yet no state laws were passed or changed. That was because the enabling legislation directed that the report be sent to concerned agencies, instead of the state legislature where laws are crafted, Faha said. “If people were hoping for a legislative change, it’s going to take a lot more work to get to that,” he said. “Frankly, we weren’t given any money or time to get it done.”
“I find that just to simply be appalling, said Bolthouse, who participated in the meeting. “Because it basically means that we all just sat down and wasted our time, and you had no intention of actually doing anything with what we gave you. Which is just ... it's appalling,” she said.
