State health officials prepare Sept. 20 target date for COVID-19 booster shots

In one month, some Virginians could be eligible for a vaccine booster shot to increase their protection against COVID-19, and by late December thousands every day could be receiving a booster shot, according to state health officials.
Health officials are preparing for a potential Sept. 20 rollout of the COVID-19 booster, pending authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said state Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula in a Thursday press call.
The announcement follows a Wednesday recommendation from the White House that people receive a vaccine booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. A clinical trial of the effectiveness of booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is currently underway, and a recommendation on that is also expected by Sept. 20, White House officials said.
The recommendation of a booster shot is based on new studies showing that the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness decreases over time and is less effective against the COVID-19 Delta variant. But Avula noted the vaccine still offers a very high level of protection against severe cases of COVID-19.
“I want Virginians to recognize that there is still a very high degree of protection against severe consequences [of COVID-19],” Avula said, adding that more than 97% of all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. “... We're seeing cases skyrocket. We're seeing hospitalizations increase. And the vast majority of that is happening in unvaccinated people.”
The more infectious Delta variant is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, especially in the South, where vaccination rates remain low. Some states, like Florida and Louisiana, have reported more hospitalizations in August than at any point during the pandemic.
Unlike during the vaccine rollout earlier this year, federal officials have assured the state there is enough of the vaccine for all Americans to get a booster shot, Avula said, and Virginia health officials are planning accordingly. By late December, Avula said that around 320,000 Virginians will be eligible to receive the booster shot every week, based on when they received their second shot.
The first boosters would likely go to nursing home residents, first responders and health care workers, who were the first to be vaccinated in December and January.
Virginia has already begun offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginian as of Saturday, Aug. 14, based on updated CDC guidelines.
Avula stressed, however, that getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is “way more important in the long run to progressing past the pandemic” than receiving a booster shot, and that the state is still focused on getting more people their first shot.
“We really need people who have not yet been vaccinated to get there. Some of that is going to happen because [the Delta variant] is real and it is causing more infection. And as we see cases surge, that's driving vaccination,” Avula said. “We're already seeing that.”
