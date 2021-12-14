State grant helps close Fauquier's broadband gap

A plan to subsidize fiber-optic internet connections to more than 10,000 Fauquier County homes has been awarded a $15 million state grant, clearing the way for the project to move forward.
Fauquier supervisors have committed $10.5 million to the project from the county’s allocation of federal stimulus funds. Leesburg-based All Points Broadband will provide an additional $39 million in capital. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
“It’s a damn good day for Fauquier County,” Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) said Monday, noting that the project will mean nearly universal access to fiber-optic internet connections for residents and businesses in Fauquier County.
The project will utilize existing power line poles owned by Dominion and Rappahannock Electric to bring “middle mile” fiber-optic cables to the parts of the county that are not currently served by high-speed wired internet service. All Points will then connect to those lines to provide “last mile” service directly to homes.
All Points representatives laid out the details of the agreement at a September supervisors’ meeting. Consumer plans will start at $60 per month for the “basic” 50 megabyte-per-second (Mbps) plan – the maximum speed would be the same for uploading and downloading data — with rate increases not exceeding the rate of inflation for the duration of the public-private partnership.
Other plans will bring speeds of up to 1 gigabyte-per-second (Gbps) to homes, with a monthly fee of $120 for the 1 Gbps plan. Plans above “basic” will not be subject to the same restrictions on fee increases.
All Points will charge a $200 installation fee for all connections that require 500 feet or less of new wiring from the main power line; a per-foot fee, currently pegged at about $1.20, would be charged for the distance beyond 500 feet. That “long drop” fee, applying to homes farther away from the nearest road, will be waived for those who connect within the first year of the service becoming available.
Since 2019, supervisors have focused on another public-private partnership, with Florida-based Data Stream Mobile Technologies, contributing $4.7 million to subsidize the installation of fixed-wireless broadcast equipment on 18 towers around the county.
While that effort has connected hundreds of homes, availability of the service is highly dependent on terrain and the location of towers. The fiber-optic project, on the other hand, will create nearly universal availability since it utilizes existing electric power infrastructure.
“This is the full Monty,” Gerhardt said.
More details will be announced in early 2022 about the exact timeframe of construction, according to Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki. County residents can sign up for updates about the project at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.
The Fauquier fiber-optic project, part of a wider $95 million application submitted in conjunction with All Points and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, is one of dozens of beneficiaries of the latest round of allocations from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced grants Monday totaling $722 million. Most of that funding came in turn from the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act allocations. “This new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024,” the governor said in a press release.
Combined with private investment from fiber-optic providers and local matching funds, the latest round of allocations represents a roughly $1.7 billion investment toward connecting rural homes in Virginia to high-speed internet. The funds are expected to make fiber-optic internet connections available to more than 278,000 homes and business across the state, according to the governor’s office.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.