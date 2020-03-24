Del. Elizabeth Guzman, Del. Joshua Cole, Del. Michael Webert, State Sen. Jill Vogel, and Dr. Kartchner from the Virginia Department of Health will host a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic today, Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m.
“As we continue to see more cases of COVID-19 appear in the commonwealth it is vitally important that we give our constituents updates in real time,” said Guzman said in a news release.
The event will provide an update of recent actions taken by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and will also answer questions submitted before the event.
“I look forward to joining my colleagues in this forum to share critical information and updates with our community,” Vogel said in the news release.
Questions can be submitted to DelEGuzman@House.Virignia.Gov before 5 p.m.
The virtual town hall will be held Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/COVID19TownHall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.