According to the Virginia Health Department’s data report Friday morning (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23), Virginia has added 1,127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases since June 7, when the number was 1,284. New cases have topped 1,000 four times since July 15.
The total case count in Virginia stands at 81,237 (3,055 probable). Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic total 7,515 (43 probable), 78 more than yesterday; 2,067 Virginians have died (103 probable), 13 since yesterday.
Analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project states that 1,218 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Between June 8 and July 9, the state enjoyed a bit of a respite, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. The surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.5% for the state as of Friday’s report. On June 28, the rate was 5.8%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity rate was 1.7% on July 1. It climbed to 5.4% on July 14, but has been declining since then. Monday it was reported at 4.8%; today it is 3.4%.
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Tuesday, the fourth in a long-term care facility. The data on the VDH site shows an “outbreak in progress,” at Culpeper Health and Rehab, with nine cases. No deaths have been reported from that outbreak.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic.
State-wide, there have been 305 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 7,721 cases and 1,199 deaths), 192 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 45 in correctional facilities, 43 in health care settings and 24 in educational settings.
In Fauquier County, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 552, one more than yesterday. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 on July 1 to 16 on July 12. In July, 128 new cases have been added, as compared to June 1 to 24, when the county added a total of 109 new cases.
Fauquier has not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7, and has logged a total of eight deaths since April 9. Hospitalizations are at 34 for the county, one more than yesterday. There have been seven hospitalizations so far in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
Demographics
A look at the numbers by age, gender and ethnicity shows that all residents have not been affected equally. For instance, although men and women seem to be represented equally in case numbers, both in the local health district as well as the state, men represent a greater number of hospitalizations and deaths. In the RRHD, there have been 882 cases in women and 866 in men, but 52 women have been hospitalized compared to 77 men. Fourteen men and 10 women have died from COVID-19 in the health district.
In the state, 41,968 women have tested positive compared to 39,905 men, but 4,058 men have been hospitalized compared to 3,448 women. The number of men and women who have died is nearly equal, 1,026 women and 1,037 men.
Sixteen people older than 70 have died in the health district, while nine under 70 have died.
In the state, the majority of people who have died have been older than 80 (1,030), compared to 1,025 for all residents 79 and younger.
Hospitalizations tell a slightly different story, one that shows more younger adults are becoming ill enough to require acute care. In the health district, 31 people from 50 to 59 have been hospitalized, the largest age group. Twenty-one residents between 40 and 49 were hospitalized, the second largest age group. Eighteen who are aged 30 to 39 were hospitalized, as well as 20 who are 60 to 69. Seventeen individuals 80 or older have been hospitalized.
In the state, 1,489 COVID-19 positive residents in the 60 to 69 age group have been hospitalized, followed by 1,384 of those aged 50 to 59. In the 70 to 79 age group the number of hospitalized is 1,219 and about the same number (1,205) of those 80 and older have been in the hospital for the coronavirus.
Looking at ethnicity in the health district, Latinos reported a higher number of cases (689) than white residents (442) or Black residents (109), although they make up a smaller percentage of residents. In the state, the same is true; Latinos represented 25,166 cases and whites accounted for 18,593 cases. Black residents accounted for 13,896 cases.
The hospitalization numbers were similar. In the health district, 57 Latinos were hospitalized, as compared to 38 white residents and 20 Black residents.
In the state, hospitalization numbers were: 2,520 for Latinos, 2,223 for whites and 1,961 for Blacks.
Six Black residents and six Latinos have died in the health district from the coronavirus; 11 whites have lost their lives to the disease. In the state, 228 Latinos, 490 Blacks and 1,126 whites have died.
More details may be found on the VDH website.
