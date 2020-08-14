After months of only sluggish improvement, the number of Virginia residents filing for unemployment benefits has dropped sharply in recent weeks. A similar decrease in the number of claims has also taken place in Fauquier County.
According to the latest data from the Virginia Employment Commission, 277,675 workers in the state successfully filed for benefits in the week ending Aug. 8, representing 6.4% of the state’s labor force. The total number of weekly claims are down 28% since July 25 and down 38% since its peak during the week ending May 16.
(Labor force data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and was most recently measured at a state and local level in June.)
Similarly, 1,441 residents of Fauquier County filed unemployment claims last week, representing a 26% decrease from July 25 and a 48% drop since the May 2 peak.
As a percentage of the labor force, the number of weekly claims in the county have consistently been better than in Virginia as a whole. During the most recent week, the total number of claims represented 3.9% of county workers.
The significant decrease in the total number of claims in Virginia appears to represent a broad improvement in the employment situation in most regions and industries.
Additionally, the number of new layoffs – represented by initial claims for benefits – have decreased, along with the number of people that continue to receive benefits after having been laid off previously; these individuals are represented by continued claims.
For several weeks beginning in mid-June, new layoffs increased in the state, driven especially by job losses in the Hampton Roads region, which experienced a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus and increased enforcement of pandemic-related regulations. In the most recent two filing weeks, however, job losses have slowed among each of the state’s 15 labor force regions. Initial claims in the Hampton Roads region have fallen 83% since the July 25 spike.
Overall since July 25, the number of initial claims around the state has fallen by 69%. Since the week ending April 4, when Virginia experienced the highest level of initial claims since the pandemic began, initial claims have fallen by 91%.
The number of continued claims has also fallen significantly, though not as dramatically as initial claims, indicating that many workers who lost their jobs previously have yet to return to work. Still, continued claims filings have decreased by 38% since the May 16 peak and by 28% since July 25.
The number of workers receiving unemployment benefits has fallen among all industries, but accommodation and food service employment numbers have improved most significantly. Jobs in those industries were lost in greater numbers than in any other category, however, and still account for the greatest number of unemployed Virginia residents, by far. Retail and health care workers also remain unemployed at very high rates.
Although the overall number of people filing for unemployment benefits has fallen sharply since the mid-May peak, many times more people are still unemployed compared to pre-pandemic levels; there is still a very long way to go.
During the week ending March 14, for instance, only 24,042 initial or continued claims were filed by Virginia residents. More than 11 times that number of claims were filed last week throughout the state.
