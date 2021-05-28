STATE CHAMPS! Simmons-led Highland girls soccer team routs Covenant 4-1 to win third title

Did Highland have the best girls soccer team in VISAA Division II heading into Saturday’s state final outside Richmond?
Yes, coach Reynolds Oare believed, but he didn’t want to tell his girls that.
“I never said it to the girls, but it was win or bust. We were the best team. If we didn’t win the title it would be very upsetting,” said Oare. “It would have been a big-time upset if we’d gotten beat.”
There was never a question of that as the top-seeded Hawks (14-2-1) scored 30 seconds into Saturday’s championship game in Glen Allen and rolled from there, overwhelming No. 2 seed Covenant 4-1 to secure the sixth title in program history.
Highland has now won three state girls soccer titles in a row, and six total, recording wins in 2019 and 2018 to go with titles in 2016, 2007 and 2006.
“This was a high octane team for sure,” said Oare, noting the star qualities of senior Olivia Simmons, a Purdue University recruit who finished with 27 goals and 21 assists, and junior Lainey Mulkerin, who had 25 goals and 11 assists.
“The duo of Simmons and Mulkerin were a very dangerous tandem. And there were a lot of other quality players around them. Simmons is an awesome player, awesome girl, awesome leader,” said Oare.
Highland came into the game on an absolute roll after burying North Cross 6-0 in Friday’s semifinal and eliminating Veritas 5-0 in the quarterfinals on May 18.
Highland, which routed Covenant 6-0 two weeks before the state final, immediately raced in front Saturday. Covenant sent the opening kickoff downfield, but Highland played it forward with freshman Amanda Dale creating an opening for Mulkerin to score a lightning fast goal less than a minute into the game.
“She just got behind the defense. That was huge,” said Oare.
Simmons’ spectacular skills set up the Hawks’ second goal about 15 minutes in. The attacking midfielder took a ball and beat the Covenant defense up the left side and slotted a pass across the goal mouth, which Amanda Dale hammered home. “Olivia did everything but score. She’s made a lot of great plays like that all year,” said Oare.
Up 2-0 at halftime, the Hawks scored twice more in the second half to celebrate a dominating win.
Freshman Soleil Harris split two defenders, played the ball into the box to freshman forward Ainsley Colgan, who set it over to Simmons to make it 3-0. “She hit it one time, it was a laser beam by Olivia,” said Oare.
Highland’s final goal was set up by freshman Ashley Herzog’s corner kick, which Harris volleyed home.
Although it was the sixth state title by the Highland girls soccer program, and third in a row, only two girls had won a title previously: team captain Alexis Conlin and Isabella Ormiston.
“That’s what made it so special. Ninety-nine percent had never done it,” said Oare, whose squad carried 10 freshmen and an eighth grader.
Although she’s been at Highland four years, Simmons is a star club player in her first full season for Highland after 2020 was canceled by the pandemic after two games.
"She was always humble, had a blast with the girls, and worked tirelessly to help the team be successful. She’s been awesome,” said Oare.
Named co-Delaney Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Simmons was the only senior on the 18-member roster. The fresh-faced starting group also included one eighth grader, six freshmen, two juniors and one sophomore.
Other all-DAC first team picks were Mulkerin, Harris, Herzog, freshman Madeleine Siebel and sophomore Chloe Killinger.
Although COVID problems hit Highland in the winter, Oare said no Highland program had a positive COVID test this spring. “We were tested twice a week and wore masks until early May (when the state officials loosened restrictions),” said Oare, who is Highland’s middle school athletic director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.