Jaden Staples, 19, and Antonio Ogburn, 19, both of Woodstock, Va., were each sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in the Jan. 8, 2020 murder of Fabian Sosa in Warrenton. The two men, who are cousins, both moved to Virginia from Detroit in late 2019. 20th Circuit Court Judge James Plowman handed down the sentences.
Along with two other defendants, Emily Race, 20, and Alexander Golden, 19, Staples and Ogburn pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the murder, which left the 27-year-old Fabian Sosa dead and two other residents of the apartment severely injured. Race and Golden are each scheduled to be sentenced April 12.
The four defendants, all of whom were roommates in a Woodstock townhome at the time of the murder, signed a proffer of facts as part of their pleas that described Race as the instigator of a plan to rob the residents of a Jackson Street apartment – where Race had lived briefly in 2019 -- of cash and illegal drugs.
In the proffer of facts, Ogburn admitted to being the individual to shoot Fabian Sosa twice in the back as he slept.
Staples was the first of the defendants to shoot, according to the document, confronting Fabian Sosa’s 23-year-old brother in the kitchen of the apartment and shooting him seven times. The younger Sosa, who testified at each sentencing hearing Tuesday, spent weeks in a coma after being shot and is now completely blind, having lost one eye completely to the gunshot wounds; he also suffered brain damage.
Two other residents of the Woodstock townhouse are charged as accessories after a homicide. Terrell Tucker, 21, and Makoya Denham, 22, are scheduled to appear in general district court on March 10 for preliminary hearings.
Besides Race, all the individuals charged in connection with the murder moved from the Detroit area to Virginia in the fall of 2019. Race, originally from Warrenton, had last resided in Alexandria before moving to Woodstock in late 2019.
Although Race told the other defendants there were drugs and large amounts of cash in the apartment, both Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook and the mother of the Sosa brothers emphasized repeatedly Tuesday that Fabian Sosa never had anything to do with manufacturing or distributing drugs, and the two guns present in his possession were legally purchased.
A graduate of Strasburg High School, Fabian Sosa worked multiple jobs – as a leasing agent and a rideshare driver -- and was deeply patriotic, his mother said after the hearings. He tried to join the military as a teenager but was denied on medical grounds. He was an outspoken advocate for gun rights, she said, and had traveled all over the country in a previous job as a car salesman.
“He was a pillar of our family,” she said. “He really enjoyed helping people … He was very loved.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
