Gov. Ralph Northam’s order cutting the number of spectators to 25 at all sports events and deeming cheerleaders as “spectators,” is forcing high schools to make a difficult choice.
If schools let cheerleaders in, that means fewer parents and family members at games.
At Fauquier and Kettle Run, cheerleaders have gotten the nod, with Liberty awaiting guidance from the school system's central office.
“Cheerleaders are in," said Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye on Monday afternoon. "They've been practicing for three months to get ready for basketball, so I'm not telling them they can't go now."
Under state guidelines, “participants” are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, as well as media, law enforcement, and medical services.
Cheerleaders, pep bands, and other student support groups are counted as spectators.
Frye feels cheerleaders are part of essential game personnel and was not going to disappoint his cheerleaders this close to the season.
Frye said the school has 25 sideline cheerleaders which leaves no room for any other spectators. He recommends families subscribe to the streaming service offered by the National Federation of State High School Associations to view games.
"That's going to be the only way to watch live," he emphasized. "The good thing about it is once you sign up, you can watch any games [nationally] you want. It's not just a Kettle Run subscription."
At Fauquier, AD Mark Ott says the tighter restriction actually makes some decisions easier.
"The VHSL actually recommends that we do not allow cheerleaders in, but in all seriousness what good is it going to do me to sell 25 tickets?" How do I determine who gets those 25 tickets?” said Ott.
"Twenty-five tickets isn't going to cover the cost to pay the workers we would have at the game," he continued, noting no spectators means no ticket seller and no need to pay a sheriff's deputy for security.
He said allowing cheerleaders gets those kids involved.
"I realize parents want to see their kids play," Ott said. "We're trying to do what is right for the kids and to get as many of them involved as we can and keep them as safe as we can. Without spectators, we get more kids involved, and that's the goal."
Liberty has opted for more input from the school system.
"We're waiting on the county to tell us," Eagle AD Dean Spahr said, declining to say whether he had any expectations on the advice. "I'll go with whatever they tell me to do."
