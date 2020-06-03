A “Stand Together Warrenton” rally is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Eva Walker Park on Alexandria Pike in Warrenton. Ten church leaders will be present with members of their congregations; Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier NAACP will speak, and Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis will host a Q&A session with residents.
Kochis said he is looking forward to talking with members of the community on Saturday. “That’s my job,” he said. “Whether it’s with 500 people at Eva Walker Park or at Foster’s Grill for lunch, I’m all for it. Let’s have a conversation.”
Kochis has been outspoken about the death of George Floyd of Minnesota while he was in police custody. Kochis said, “They used deadly force on someone who was handcuffed. In 25 years of police work, I have never been trained to put my knee on someone’s neck.”
Anger over George Floyd’s death and the slaying of other black citizens by police has caused protests, some of them violent, all over the country. Four former police officers have been charged in Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder, unintentional, while committing a felony, was added Wednesday. Another three former officers face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
On Sunday, May 31, in Courthouse Square in Warrenton, about 250 residents attended a peaceful rally against systemic racism and police brutality. Main Street businesses closed early because of that rally, but there are no plans to close businesses on Saturday, said Kochis.
Warrenton Town Councilman Sean Polster is spearheading the rally. He said that the original plan was to gather on Main Street, but “due to the overwhelming response from our community for this rally and the understanding that small businesses are truly the economic engine of our community, Saturday’s rally is being moved to Eva Walker Park … This will negate the need to close Main Street, which would adversely affect our local businesses recovering from COVID-19.”
Polster said the rally will “also provide a safe area for rally attendees to socially distance and show in solidarity that hate has no place here, and to stand for human rights.”
He suggested to potential attendees, “If you’re able to wear a mask we ask that you please do so.”
T. Tyronne Champion, pastor of True Deliverance Church of God, Bealeton and director of Community Touch, is one of the spiritual leaders who will be at the Stand Together Warrenton rally. He said that Polster reached out to him when he saw that Champion had attended protests in Gainesville and Manassas. Champion said he is “stirred up against systemic racism in this country.”
Champion said that the rally will attempt “to raise awareness of what’s happening in so many communities. Some people don’t understand racism if it doesn’t touch them, if it doesn’t reach them in their home.”
The pastor said the one-hour rally would be an opportunity for prayer, gospel singing and a few speakers, in addition to the Q&A with Kochis.
“It’s time for every faith community to come together to send a positive message to the Warrenton community. This is the time to do it,” Champion said. He has every confidence that the rally will be a peaceful one. “This is about love, not hatred. This is a rally of unity and love and prayer for our community.”
Kochis agreed that the rally will be a positive event. “The people running this event are gems. Our church community is awesome,” he said.
The following faith leaders will be present at the Stand Together Warrenton rally:
- T. Tyronne Champion, pastor, True Deliverance Church of God, Bealeton
- Pastor Keith McCollough, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Warrenton
- Rev. Gayle Porias, pastor, Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, Catlett
- Pastor Mike Poff, Cornerstone Church, Warrenton
- Pastor Bob Gordon, Bealeton Baptist Church, Bealeton
- Pastor Matt Gregory, Soul Purpose Community Church, Bealeton
- Decker Tapscott, Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, Warrenton
- Pastor Tyrone Green, Hearts Delight Baptist Church, Catlett
- Pastor Michael Robinson, Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ, Warrenton
- Rev. John Kuvakas, Warrenton Bible Fellowship, Warrenton
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.