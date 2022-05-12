Fauquier County’s Department of Environmental Services is cutting back hours for its remote collection sites because of staffing shortages.
The Markham and Morrisville collection sites will be closed on Mondays; the New Baltimore site will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and the Catlett site will be closed on Fridays.
The remote sites are at these locations:
- Catlett: 3157 Gaskin Lane, Catlett
- New Baltimore: 5468 Old Alexandria Pike, Warrenton
- Marshall: 7592 East Main St., Marshall
- Markham: 3294 Leeds Manor Road, Markham
- Morrisville: 12724 Shipps Store Road, Bealeton
Regular hours of operation for the remote collection sites – besides the exceptions noted above – are:
- Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (fall/winter); 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (spring/summer)
- Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (fall/winter); 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (spring/summer)
- Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thus far, hours at the main landfill location have not been affected. Those hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items not accepted on Sundays include electronics, yard waste, tires, appliances, mattresses and boxsprings.
Meredith Evans, recycling manager, said that environmental services is trying to hire new employees, both temporary and permanent full-time staffers. Apply at jobs.fauquiercounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.