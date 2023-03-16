Kristin Butke Irish Dance troupe

The Kristin Butke Irish Dance Troupe will participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade sponsored by O'Brien's Pub.

St. Patrick's Day parade route

The O'Brien's St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. in front of St. John's Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St. It will follow Winchester Street to Broadview Avenue and end at O'Brien's Pub, 380 Broadview Ave., in Warrenton.

