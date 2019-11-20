Yaritza McCall likes the smaller class sizes and the religious instruction her two youngest children receive at St. Michael’s Academy. The school moved in October from a space at Community Christian Fellowship Church in Warrenton to a building on the former Vint Hill Farm Station military base that’s now home to a number of shops and offices.
St. Michael’s staff and supporters celebrated the opening of the new space during a ribbon cutting and open house on Nov. 13.
McCall’s son, Daniel, 4, attends preschool and daughter, Lindsey, 8, is in third grade. Lindsey has been attending St. Michael’s since kindergarten.
“We were searching for a school that had Christian education and a smaller class size,” said McCall. “My husband saw a local newspaper announcement about an open house at St. Michael’s the next day … We brought Lindsey in for an evaluation and to get the feel of the school. We fell in love with the staff and what the school stands for. We’re beyond happy with it.”
McCall said she wished she had known about St. Michael’s when her 12-year-old daughter – who attends public school -- was younger.
“Not that we’ve had any critical issues with that. I just love the size of the classes here. There’s more one-on-one time,” said McCall.
Principal Lorrie Crockett said she’s heard that from other parents as well.
Crockett said the new site has room to expand the building should that become necessary. The school currently is holding a fundraising drive to build an outdoor playground.
Crockett taught at St. Michael’s before becoming principal three years ago.
The Vint Hill site at 6848 Johnson Drive holds classes for kindergarten through fifth grade. St. Michael’s also has a preschool in Haymarket on Fayette Street. There are 125 students enrolled in preschool and 80 in the K-5 building. There is before and after school care at both campuses.
Preschool classes run during the morning; K-5 classes are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are 14 lead teachers, seven assistant teachers, a reading specialist, four co-curricular teachers and seven administrative staff members.
Foreign languages, computer and STEM classes are among the specialty classes, as well as classes in art, music and typing. Students are taken on monthly trips to the Haymarket public library.
St. Michael’s is a non-denominational Christian school. Students have daily Bible lessons and weekly chapel visits.
Students support the food pantries in Haymarket and Fauquier County, the Carried to Full Term service and Toys for Tots.
“The school very much has a family feel and the amount of attention students get is huge. There’s a sense of community and our big goal is to develop [in the students] a relationship to God. Our families want a Christian environment,” Crockett said.
“Our teachers truly care about our kids. It’s not just a job, it’s a mission,” Crockett added.
Tuition rates and other information about St. Michael’s Academy can be found on its website at st-michaelsacademy.org.
