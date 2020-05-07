St. John the Evangelist Catholic School teachers were given a unique thank you Tuesday, May 5, to celebrate the school’s Teacher Appreciation Day. St. John PTO and administrative staff coordinated to have teachers drive up to the school to receive a special thank you “for all their hard work and dedication to the school’s students and families even during this time of uncertainty,” said administrative assistant Shannon Lomax.
She added, “St. John’s teachers have adapted and thrived at providing continued daily education to the school’s student body in a variety of creative means. Daily prayer, assignments and classes are being offered via e-learning classrooms and online resources. Our teachers have maintained consistent support, interaction and communication with our Saint John School students and their families and the learning has not stopped.”
On Teacher Appreciation Day, teachers were greeted with smiles (behind face masks) and many words of thanks from the school’s principal, Temple Macdonald; PTO president Margherita Warhurst, and administrative staff. The school grounds had been decorated with a large “We love our teachers” sign and each teacher received a boxed Panera lunch, flowers and a small treat bag, handed to them through their car windows. In recognition of the pandemic, toilet paper rolls were also passed out.
