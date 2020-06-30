On June 5, faculty members from St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Warrenton stood in the parking lot of the school and cheered each of the 14 students in the eighth-grade class.
“The grounds were decorated with signs for each of our 14 special eighth-graders, wishing them congratulations as they will be moving on to high school,” said a news release from St. John’s administrative assistant Shannon Lomax. A graduation ceremony for the eighth graders will be held on Friday, July 10.
Another rite of passage for St. John’s students, First Communion for second-graders, was celebrated in a modified way due to the pandemic. Instead of gathering all the students and their families together on the day before Mother’s Day, which is the tradition, time slots were available throughout the week of June 22 for each child and their family to receive Mass with three other families.
“Our students and their families seem to be grateful that our church has found a way to have these students receive this sacrament that they have been working toward the entire school year,” Lomax said of the First Communion celebration this year.
