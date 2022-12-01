St. John the Evangelist Catholic School sent its principal for a fall after receiving record-breaking donations from its first Talon Challenge. The children, for a donation, had a fun day of navigating physical obstacles while engaging in some healthy competition.
The school had a goal of $25,000 to update its fire and security system. The deal: If students met the fundraising goal, Principal Temple Macdonald pledged to go skydiving. Students, along with sponsors and donations from friends and family, raised more than $31,000, which left Macdonald researching places to go skydiving in Virginia. He wanted to get his jump in before it got too cold.
Last year, he made a similar deal with the school to sleep on the school’s roof if they beat the goal. The school accepted his challenge, surpassing the goal, and weeks later, he was popping open his tent above the school’s entrance on a cold October night.
At the time, Macdonald acknowledged that he would have to develop something more significant this year and had the idea of skydiving. He described the prospect of jumping out of an airplane, “It’s exciting and intriguing for me. There are always some nerves, but I’ve always been kind of an adrenaline junkie. Adventure is always a priority.”
While Macdonald had some nerves about skydiving, he said, “Life is great when it is full of experiences.”
Macdonald stuck to his end of the bargain and took to the skies Oct. 22 along with his instructor, Chris Whitley, from Skydive Orange in Orange, Virginia.
Before taking off, Macdonald said, “The challenge was psyching yourself in the 30 seconds before you leave.”
But he said he didn’t have any nerves or hesitations as he loaded the plane and took to the sky. A carefree vibe made its way throughout the plane, with Macdonald saying, “The instructor and others on the plane were great. We were joking around, laughing and having a great time.”
The light-hearted mood dissipated as the plane reached 13,000 feet to prepare for the final moments before the jump.
The St. John principal said, “Everyone was quiet. I could tell looking around that these experienced skydivers were visualizing what they needed to do to open the parachute and experience success yet again.”
He took a moment to reflect on the momentous event, “While the others were concentrating on what they had done many times before, I closed my eyes and asked God to give me the strength to stay calm in an uncomfortable situation.”
When the plane doors opened, Macdonald could feel the powerful air pressure. The idea of it being dangerous didn’t cross his mind. “It was interesting that my brain did not register ‘danger’ when I was falling, maybe because the air pressure was so intense that it did not seem possible that you could fall to the ground from that distance,” he said.
“It was absolutely amazing. My brain went from anxiety and stress to wonder and amazement,” he said about the jump. “It was almost like you were floating.”
The free-fall lasted 50 seconds before the parachute opened; there was another four to five minutes of soaring time before approaching the ground. Macdonald described the landing as “pure joy,” saying, “I had considered skydiving on multiple occasions, and I had finally taken the leap of faith. It was a good trust exercise.”
Macdonald shared the video of his skydiving adventure with the St. John staff and student body at a recent pep rally.
The only question the students have is, “What will he do next year?”
The school’s PTO consists of four volunteer board members who devoted months to organizing the Talon Challenge and ensuring the school reaches its goal of making vital safety upgrades -- and getting Macdonald in the sky.
Macdonald expressed his appreciation for the PTO, saying, “The PTO this year has been phenomenal. One of the greatest things we can give others is the gift of time. For them to volunteer hundreds of hours for something bigger is extraordinary.”
